Unesco sent a delegation to Odessa to record the damage caused by Russian bombing to that heritage city. On the other hand, as usual, the president congratulated the work of his special forces, involved in the most recent advances on the combat front. Africa called for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the Prime Minister of Poland denounced the presence of Wagner personnel near its borders.

In the midst of the combat actions, a delegation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Unesco, arrived in Odesa this Saturday, July 29, with the aim of assessing the damage to heritage after the Russian attacks. to Odesa carried out between July 19 and 23.

“They have arrived in Odessa with the mission of carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the damage suffered by cultural and religious objects due to Russian missile attacks.”, pointed out the head of the city’s Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.

Rescuers work at the site of a building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine July 20, 2023. REUTERS – STRINGER

The delegation will document the damage for four days. According to Kiper, at least 28 architectural monuments were affected by the shelling.

Earlier this year Odessa was placed on the ‘World Heritage in Danger’ list, recognizing its cultural value and “the duty of all mankind to protect it”.

Zelensky visit troops of the Special Operations

In a context in which little is known about the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian troops, President Volodimir Zelensky visited several positions of his forces in the Donetsk region, specifically in the places where his Special Operations Forces (SSO) operate.

The tour was announced through his Telegram channel. “I had the honor of personally congratulating, shaking hands and rewarding the warriors of the Special Operations Forces on the occasion of their day… they are always in the hottest areas of the front, in the most responsible and special tasks”, he highlighted. in a video.

A Ukrainian serviceman shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a national flag with the emblem of the Special Operations Forces at a gas station in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 29, 2023. © via Reuters – Presidential Press of Ukraine

Zelensky also referred to the combat operations being carried out by the SSO in various places, especially in Bakhmut. “May every Russian loss be a retribution for its wickedness and that… all those responsible for this terror against Ukraine know that justice wins,” the president said.

Ukrainian soldiers have made progress in Bakhmut, mainly in the south of this city taken by the Russians last May.

Counteroffensive “is not an action thriller”

Silence is now synonymous with caution for kyiv. However, a local influencer, Maria Drutskacriticized the apparent demand for results.

The counteroffensive “It is not an action thriller with a script designed to give viewers an adrenaline rush.”, he said on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Drutska, who is seen as an unofficial spokesperson for the “defense sector”, also stressed that it should not be forgotten that the reality of events “is far from being a Hollywood spectacle.”

Africa called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict

The Russian news agency Tass, quoted by EFE, announced that the members of the African peace mission met the day before with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the context of the Russia-Africa summit.

At the meeting, the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, ratified the will of the group “that the restoration of peace is in the interest of humanity, as well as in the interest of Russia and Ukraine.” “The conflict must be resolved peacefully”, sentenced the African president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak during their post-Russia-Africa summit meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia. © via Reuters-TASS

At another point, he noted that “Africa is experiencing difficulties due to the conflict in Ukraine. Food and fertilizer prices are rising. We are interested in your quick end”.

Other African regional leaders were also present at the exchange, such as the president pro tempore from the African Union, Azali Assoumani; the head of state of Egypt, Abdelfatah al Sisi; and the presidents of Senegal, Macky Sall; and The Congo, Félix Tshisekedi; among other representatives.

The initiative of the African States to stop the conflict consists of ten requirements, among which are the recognition of sovereignty in accordance with the UN Charter and security guarantees for those involved.

Poland and the side effects of the war

This Saturday, July 29, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, denounced the presence of a group of soldiers from the Wagner paramilitary group near the Belarusian city of Grodno, close to its borders.

In this sense, Poland mobilized in early July more than 1,000 soldiers in the eastern part of the country, the border area with Belarus and Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw has shown its concern about the extension of the conflict to its territories. “The situation is getting more and more dangerous,” Morawiecki said..

“Most likely, they (Wagner) disguise themselves as the Belarusian border guard and help illegal immigrants to reach Polish territory” to “destabilize Poland,” the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Despite the seriousness of his claims, Mateusz Morawiecki He did not specify the source of the information.

Reuters noted that the head of a Belarusian opposition group, Anton Motolko, who monitors military movements in the country, confirmed that they have not observed any evidence of the prime minister’s allegations.

With Reuters and EFE