This Saturday, April 30, the American actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv, located in the west of the country, in order to provide moral support to the local population, affected by the war they have been fighting with Russia since February. A bakery, a bar and a train station were the places where the artist was present in her goodwill mission, according to the videos that were broadcast on social networks by Ukrainian users, who were surprised by the fact. .

Thus, as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner, the 46-year-old actress had the opportunity to meet the volunteers dedicated to safeguarding the food and housing security of the displaced who arrived in Lviv from other parts of Ukraine after being forced to leave their homes after the invasion of the Russian Army, settled in the east and south of the country. Many of them found train stations, like the one that witnessed Jolie’s visit, a safe place to shelter from the cold and military attacks.

The group of volunteers who were able to meet with Angelina Jolie took advantage of the moment to send the artist the details of the situation that exists among the refugees. Among other information given to the special envoy of the UN, reported the work carried out in the field of mental health and indicated that each psychiatrist present in the shelter receives an average of 15 patients per day, many of them children who have been affected by the conflict that is devastating the European country

“They must be in shock. I know how trauma affects children. I know someone shows how much they matter, how much their voices matter, and I know how healing that can be for them.” Jolie pointed out when giving her testimony after learning about the Ukrainian experiences.

The actress also took advantage of her visit to the city to be able to meet its inhabitants and share with them at such a critical moment. Several of those present in the places Jolie visited took photos with her and told her about her situations, in addition to thanking the artist for her arrival in the country, as a show of support and solidarity from the world with Ukraine.

It’s not the first time Angelina Jolie it shows his commitment to the Ukrainian cause, and in general to situations involving humanitarian emergencies. Already in March she had begun to maintain ties with organizations that help refugees, both from Ukraine like Yemen, another country that for eight years has been devastated by a conflict, in this case, a civil war.

