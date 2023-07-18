KIRKENES, Norway — In this corner of the far north of Norway, 8 kilometers from Russia, road signs offer directions in Norwegian and Russian. The locals are used to crossing from one country to another without a visa.

A few years ago, those ties inspired Terje Jorgensen, director of the Norwegian port of Kirkenes, to propose closer ties with the Russian port of Murmansk to take advantage of growing interest in shipping routes through the Arctic. But then President Vladimir V. Putin sent his troops to Ukraine, which halted the project.

“It could have become something,” Jorgensen said.

Over the past year, trade, cultural and environmental ties have been frozen as borders have tightened to punish Moscow.

In Kirkenes, a town of 3,500 built around the small port, security fears have upended a business model centered on cross-border ties.

Some chain stores, drawn here in part to sell to Russians, have warned they might pull out, said Niels Roine, director of the regional Chamber of Commerce. The retail sector has seen a 30 percent drop in revenue since the war began.

More than 266 thousand people from Russia crossed the border station near Norway in 2019; last year, that number fell more than 75 percent.

Russian fishermen are still allowed to dock at the port, though they are no longer allowed to visit shops and restaurants in Kirkenes and two other Norwegian port cities, and their boats are searched by police.

For decades, the vast quantities of cod in the Barents Sea have drawn people and companies from both countries to this community in the Arctic Circle. Norwegian fishermen alone caught $2.6 billion worth of fish in 2022, government figures show.

A shared interest in maintaining cod stocks led to a unique bilateral agreement forged during the Cold War. Cod tend to spawn in Russian waters, but later reach adult size in Norwegian waters. Russian fishermen are allowed to catch cod in Norwegian waters in exchange for not catching young cod in their own waters.

But that deal is under pressure. Last year, Oslo limited access for Russian trawlers to just Kirkenes and two other ports. And this spring, the Norwegian authorities restricted the services they could receive in port. Now only imperative needs are allowed, such as fuel, food and emergency repairs.

Some companies have cut ties with Russia. Barel, a maker of electronics used on aircraft and offshore vessels, has closed its plant in Murmansk and aims to expand production in Norway. But finding workers is a challenge. Kenneth Sandmo of LO, Norway’s influential workers’ union, noted that such skilled jobs were essential to maintaining a stable local economy. Tourism jobs, which are often seasonal and pay less, have less of an impact, he said.

Still, the Snowhotel in Kirkenes draws guests year-round to sleep in igloo-like rooms, and Hurtigruten cruise ships deposit travelers.

Hans Hatle, founder of Barents Safari, was an Army officer who trained guards to defend Norway’s border with the Soviet Union. He now escorts tourists by boat to that same border. With warmer temperatures making destinations in Spain and Italy unusually hot, he is confident that Kirkenes has a bright future as a tourist destination.

“We have to keep thinking in new ways,” Hatle said. “But I am confident that we will make it.”

By: Melissa Eddie