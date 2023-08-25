ZTwo days after the alleged death of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, there is still no clarity about the circumstances. On Thursday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin only indirectly confirmed the death of his former favorite, who had mutinied against him two months earlier as head of Wagner’s private army. However, according to media reports, the US government also assumes that Prigozhin died in the crash on Wednesday evening.

The US, meanwhile, announced that it would begin training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet in September. Kiev had been asking for this aircraft for a long time, and now the Ukrainian Air Force should finally get it – after the Netherlands and Denmark, Norway also announced on Thursday that it would make the F-16 available.

President Vladimir Putin had his army invade the neighboring country on February 24, 2022. A year and a half later, Ukraine’s Independence Day was celebrated on Thursday, when President Volodymyr Zelenskyj received a congratulatory call from what is probably his most important supporter. According to the White House, US President Joe Biden promised to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against Russia for as long as necessary. Meanwhile, air alerts were raised over Odessa and the Russian-occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea on Friday night.

Putin speaks of Prigozhin in the past tense

As of Friday, the Russian authorities had not officially identified Prigozhin’s body. However, Putin already spoke in the past tense of the “talented businessman” and mercenary leader. “He was a person with a difficult fate and he made serious mistakes,” he said. During the Wagner fighters’ mutiny against the Russian leadership in June, Putin accused his longtime military henchman Prigozhin of treason, but then allowed him and his followers to travel to Belarus.

Ten people died in the plane crash. Mourners laid flowers at Prigozhin’s headquarters in St. Petersburg and other Russian cities. Prigozhin and his Wagner troupe did not have a good reputation at home because of their covert operations abroad and because of their brutality. But his criticism of mistakes made by the Russian military leadership also made him a hero to many Russians. The allegation was raised on social media that the alleged plane crash was in fact an assassination attempt on Prigozhin – an assessment shared by many Western politicians and military experts.







The United States also suspect an assassination attempt

The New York Times and other US media reported, citing US intelligence circles, that an explosion on board the plane probably caused the crash. A final conclusion has not yet been drawn, but an explosion is currently the most likely explanation, wrote the New York Times. A US Department of Defense spokesman said there was no evidence the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile. Websites and social media channels close to Prigozhin had suspected this.