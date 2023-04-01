In 2000, the government decided to liberalize the Taxi Act. Until then, Taxi Centrale Amsterdam (TCA) had a monopoly in the capital. Drivers had to pay tons to get a taxi license. Those permits became worthless with the entry into force of the new law. The pleurisy broke out. “If you want war, you will get war!” Leave that to the taxi drivers. Sander ‘t Sas, 23 years later, draws abundantly from all his preserved audio material. Together with TCA drivers and director of the new competitor TaxiDirekt, he looks back on the events of that time. He comes to interesting conclusions, among other things about the role of the TCA. Did that turn out to be a mafia organization?

