NAfter the rocket hit a hospital in the Gaza Strip, presumably leaving hundreds dead and injured, there is growing concern about an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. While the health authority in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist Hamas, and several Arab states blamed Israel for the rocket strike, the Israeli army firmly rejected this. “The hospital was hit by a failed rocket from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad,” the army said on Wednesday night. She announced that she wanted to make evidence of the assumption public. The events sparked spontaneous protests in the Arab world and also in some German cities.

Hezbollah declares “Day of Unprecedented Wrath” against Israel

The pro-Iranian militia Hizbullah in Lebanon, which is hostile to Israel, declared a “day of unprecedented anger” against Israel. This is also directed against US President Joe Biden’s solidarity visit to Israel planned for this Wednesday. Biden wanted to “support the criminal regime,” it was said. Words of condemnation were no longer enough, the Shiite militia said. Biden reacted with dismay to the rocket hit the hospital in Gaza. He was “outraged and deeply saddened,” it said in a statement.

Biden wants to ask “hard questions” in Israel

During his visit to Tel Aviv, the US President also wants to ask “hard questions”, as the communications director of the US government’s National Security Council, John Kirby, explained on the flight to Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening (local time). Biden wants to get a feel for the situation on the ground from the Israelis and hear more about their goals and plans in the coming days and weeks.

Following his short visit to Israel, Biden originally wanted to go to Jordan to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II. However, Jordan canceled the meeting at short notice. It will only take place when there is an agreement to end the war and stop “these massacres,” Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi told the Jordanian TV channel Al-Mamlaka.







UN Secretary General Guterres condemns rocket strike

“I am appalled by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians today in an attack on a hospital in Gaza, which I condemn in the strongest possible terms,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter. In view of the escalation of violence, he travels to Cairo. According to the UN, the 74-year-old Portuguese wants to meet there with the Egyptian head of state from Thursday, among other things, to get the closed Rafah border crossing from the Sinai Peninsula to the Gaza Strip opened.

Scholz now in Egypt

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) arrived in the Egyptian capital from Israel on Wednesday night after the departure was delayed due to rocket alarms. Scholz wants to meet Egypt’s head of state in the morning. On the same day, the UN Security Council is scheduled to deal with the missile strike.

Israel rejects responsibility

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, denied responsibility for the rocket strike. “The whole world should know: it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza who attacked the hospital in Gaza,” Netanyahu said Tuesday. A review of operational and intelligence systems showed that the Israeli military “did not hit” Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.