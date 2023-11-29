The expiration of the truce between Hamas and Israel is approaching but the mediators, led by Egypt and Qatar, are working to arrive at a new extension that would allow the release of other hostages and the continued access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The main international players continue to advocate for an extension. From the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who called for “a true humanitarian ceasefire”, up to Pope Francis, who hoped “that the ongoing truce in Gaza will continue”. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, for his part assured: “We will focus on doing what we can to prolong the truce.” For Israel the precondition remains that of obtaining the release of other hostages, even if the ceasefire (for Tel Aviv) cannot last forever. “As long as we have the lists of our abductees, then we will continue for a maximum period of 10 days,” an Israeli official said, while Hamas had said it was in favor of a four-day extension.

Tel Aviv would also have asked that the next lists of people to be released also include men, in addition to women and children. In the meantime, the militiamen have taken steps to free two Russians kidnapped in the attacks of 7 October. An ‘extra’ release compared to the one agreed with Israel for today which, according to the group’s political official Mousa Abu Marzook, represents “a tribute to Russian President Vladimir Putin”.

The two Russians join the 10 Israelis who, according to Jerusalem postthey would have already been handed over to the Red Cross to return to the Jewish State.

The progress of the negotiations, however, could be slowed down by the news, spread by the Al Qassam brigades, of the death of little Kfir Bibas, the youngest of the hostages in the hands of Palestinian militiamen. The child, Hamas claimed, was killed with his 4-year-old brother Ariel and his mother Shiri during the Tel Aviv raids. Statements whose validity the Israeli army is verifying, reiterating that it is Hamas that is “entirely responsible for the safety of the hostages”.

Among the people freed in recent days is the elderly Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, who said that during her imprisonment she saw the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, and asked him “how he was not ashamed”. Time is running out on the negotiations, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, warned: “Our forces in the air, at sea and on the ground are ready for an immediate resumption of fighting.” While the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recalled that the objective of the military campaign is to eliminate Hamas so that it is “never again a threat to Israel”. While Gaza waits to know what its fate will be, Israeli operations continue in the West Bank. A raid took place in Jenin with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting the killing of two minors, aged 8 and 15, by the occupying forces. Tel Aviv, however, claimed responsibility for the elimination of two senior militia commanders, including Muhammad Zabeidi, leader of the Jenin brigades, responsible (according to Tel Aviv) for two shootings that occurred in May in which a civilian died and some soldiers were injured .

