WIf the army’s statements are to be believed, the Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip are making slow but sure progress. Gaza, the capital in the north of the coastal strip, has been encircled in the past few days. Now the soldiers are systematically advancing towards the areas in – or under – where Hamas’ command centers are believed to be. Massive artillery and air strikes support the advance. The intensity of the shelling is unprecedented in previous Gaza wars. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip repeatedly complain about attacks on civilian facilities and numerous victims.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Hamas also repeatedly announces successes in the fight. The Islamists are apparently trying to attack the Israeli troops in a guerrilla style with anti-tank missiles and booby traps. As of Sunday afternoon, the army reported 29 soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip.

You can die or surrender

The Islamists rely on their extensive network of tunnels for their attacks and defense. How the fighting will develop if it focuses more on these tunnels is uncertain. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant recently praised the technology Israel has developed for this purpose. “We have unique solutions to get to all the tunnels and destroy them from underground,” he said during a visit to the Corps of Engineers. The Hamas terrorists have two options: “They can die in the tunnels or on the ground from the fire of our troops, or they can surrender unconditionally. There is no third option.”

However, how long the fighting will last and how it will unfold will be determined not only by military but also by political considerations. There was no result in the struggle for a humanitarian ceasefire by Sunday, but international pressure on Israel is growing. Domestically, criticism from the families of the abductees of Netanyahu and his government is also growing louder. On Saturday evening there were large rallies in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv; There it was demanded that the hostages be brought back “at any cost”. According to polls, many Israelis also believe that the prime minister is politically responsible for the major attack by Hamas and should resign.

The fog of war can cause confusion. In the heated and emotional atmosphere following the massacres of hundreds of civilians, hair-raising thoughts are being expressed in Israel these weeks. Cultural Heritage Minister Amihai Ben-Elijahu claimed in a radio interview at the weekend that essentially all residents of the Gaza Strip were enemy combatants. Dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was “one of the options,” he said. One of the interviewers responded with the comment: “But there are more than 240 Israeli hostages in Gaza.” Ben-Eliyahu replied: “I pray and hope that they return, but in war there are prices to pay.”







Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like many others, immediately criticized the statement by the minister from Itamar Ben-Gvir’s “Jewish Strength” party. That has nothing to do with reality, said Netanyahu.

Gallant: Israel does not want to be an occupying power again

While the methods of war and the fate of the hostages continue to move the public’s minds, there is another unanswered question: What should happen to the Gaza Strip in the long term? Netanyahu constantly speaks of a certain victory over Hamas after a difficult battle, but has not yet spoken about what will happen afterwards. Behind the scenes, the political leadership is already thinking about what a future administration of the Gaza Strip could look like. Defense Minister Joav Gallant has made it clear that Israel does not seek to become an occupying power again. On the contrary, they want to “break away” from Gaza as much as possible.