– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about how the Hamas attacks are related to Israel’s diplomatic rapprochement with Saudi Arabia

*) While following the developments of the war with apprehension, the world also raises some questions.

For example: how could Israeli intelligence fail to predict an action of this magnitude? And why chose this moment for the Hamas terrorist attacks?

Regarding this last question, some paths can lead us to understand that the answer lies in the always complex geopolitical chessboard of the region. Hamas’ unprecedented attack would be an attempt to stop a rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, brokered by the United States.

To better understand this scenario, the 15 Minutos podcast episode receives the journalist Diogo Schelp, who is a columnist for Gazeta do Povoand published an analysis on this topic.

“The rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia is also bad for Iran, Hamas’ main financier. Iran and Israel are existential enemies, to the point that authorities in Tehran officially celebrated the recent Hamas attack,” writes Schelp.

