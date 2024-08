And these ensured that relief was mixed with cheerful mockery. The day after Nasrallah’s speech, the internet was a treasure trove of biting humor in the form of memes that combined Hezbollah propaganda with chicken images; and they were spread not least via Arab and Lebanese accounts.

One showed the portrait of the Hezbollah military cadre Fuad Shukr, who was killed in Beirut on July 30th by an Israeli precision air strike and whose death was to be avenged. Next to it was a picture of the burning chicken farm, and the whole thing was commented on with the words: “Now we’re even.” Videos of Nasrallah speeches accompanied by the cackling of chickens and roosters crowing were circulating. Hezbollah martyr pictures were called “Abu Ei” and had chicken heads. In one picture, the Hezbollah lettering was removed to make way for a hen, above which the notorious Kalashnikov is raised high.