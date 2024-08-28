The operation had been in the air for weeks. The Israeli security brass was rushed by the failed attack in Tel Aviv on August 18, which failed due to the malfunction of the detonator that was supposed to detonate the sophisticated eight-kilo device in a synagogue south of the city, at prayer time. The terrorist killed in the explosion was Jaafar Mona, from Nablus, the assembly of the bomb was done in the West Bank. Where between Tuesday night and Wednesday The Israeli army’s “largest operation in recent years” has begunas reported by Palestinian witnesses. The urgent objective, in the version provided by the Israeli authorities, is to destroy the explosives laboratories and dismantle the entire chain of transport of components to build bombs. Then, arrest and eliminate terrorists who would like to expand the battlefield from the Strip to the West Bank. While Hamas itself has accused the Jewish state of pursuing «a broader plan to expand the Gaza war“. The troops have meanwhile launched extensive searches of homes and interrogations, Wafa reported, adding that the Jenin and Tulkarem hospitals were surrounded and Israeli troops they are planning to break in. The IDF has denied plans to enter medical facilities but the siege remains because “the enemy uses hospitals to take refuge during clashes with our forces and we have proof of this.” The UN said the Israeli operation “violates international law and risks further inflaming an already explosive situation.”

In order not to be killed by Israel, the leader of Hamas Yahya Sinwar meanwhile would not take a step through the tunnels of Gaza where he has been hiding for 327 days without having anything with him twenty-two live and handcuffed hostages that he uses as human shields. So much so that, according to intelligence information obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, the IDF was on the verge of capturing him several times but did not receive the OK from the cabinet to proceed for fear that the lives of the kidnapped would be put in danger. The only hope for them is that by being close to the militia leader they will receive more food and be kept in better conditions than Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, the hostage of the Bedouin community of Rahat found yesterday by the troops in a 25-meter-deep tunnel. Farhan was discharged from the hospital and brought home by Israeli security vehicles waving the flag of the Jewish state. The entire Bedouin community was waiting for him in celebration. Relatives, friends and authorities embraced him in a tent of their tradition.

To learn more

West Bank Powder Keg

Idan Yaron: “I, infiltrated among the settlers: hatred reigns”

What happened yesterday