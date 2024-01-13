NAfter the extensive military strike by the USA and its allies against the Houthis in Yemen, the US armed forces have once again attacked a rebel position. The US military said the target of the attack on Saturday night was a Houthi radar system. The Iranian-backed Houthis' television channel previously reported “a series” of attacks on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Initially nothing was known about possible victims.

The US and allies want to prevent the Shiite Houthis from further attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Russia condemned the previous day's military strike on dozens of rebel positions at the UN Security Council.

Russia warns against expanding Gaza war

The USA and its allies are “personally” contributing to the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas spreading to the entire region, said Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the World Security Council, as reported by the Russian news agency Tass last night reported on Saturday.

The allies attacked almost 30 Houthi military locations in the strike on Friday night, said US Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, who is responsible for military operations at the Pentagon. The evaluation has not yet been completed. But he knows that the rebels' capabilities for further attacks have been weakened. The Houthis had announced retaliation and said they would continue their attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea allegedly linked to Israel.







Since the Gaza war broke out between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Houthis have been attacking ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the important trade route. The Houthis also repeatedly attack Israel, which is a good 2,000 kilometers away, directly with drones and rockets. The EU foreign ministers want to discuss possible military participation in the US initiative to secure merchant shipping in the Red Sea on January 22nd.

Emergency aid coordinator for Gaza: a stain on the collective conscience

Meanwhile, UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths once again called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. What the world has experienced since October 7, when terrorists from Hamas and other groups carried out the worst massacre in Israel's history, is “a stain on our collective conscience,” Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Friday (local time). . “I repeat my call for a ceasefire. Above all, I once again call on the Council to take urgent action to end this war,” said the head of the UN emergency relief office.

In around 100 days, Israel's army reduced large parts of the Gaza Strip to rubble. According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, more than 23,000 people have been killed so far, around 70 percent of them women and minors. According to UN information, around 360,000 residential units in the Palestinian territory were destroyed or damaged.