The United States has announced a 10-nation coalition against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, with Britain, France, Italy and Bahrain among the countries joining the “multinational security initiative”.

The White House confirms military support for Israel, but pushes decisively for an increase in humanitarian aid to the Strip. Just as international pressure is growing to reach a second truce, evoked by a new resolution from the United Arab Emirates which is being worked on at the UN headquarters in New York after the American veto of recent weeks.

However, the complex diplomatic game underway does not stop at the UN Security Council. In Warsaw, the head of the Mossad David Barnea, the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani and the head of the CIA William Burns met to test the possibility of reopening negotiations on the truce and on a new exchange of Palestinian hostages and detainees. Everyone agreed that these negotiations are “long, complicated and more difficult than before”.

While the negotiations were in the midst of a new video released by Hamas with an intervention by three elderly Israeli hostages still in captivity in the Strip. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari dismissed it as “a criminal terrorist video”, in which the three kidnapped states that they do not want to die under the raids of their own army and call for release “at any cost”. The video of just over a minute ends with a biblical quote: 'Do not abandon me in old age'.

The second member of the Biden administration to arrive in Israel in a week on a political-military shuttle, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated American support for its long-time ally. The general political framework, he summarized, remains that of the 2-state solution.

Netanyahu's government also warned the Americans about what is happening on the country's northern border with the Lebanese Hezbollah: “If diplomatic efforts are unsuccessful – the Defense Minister warned – we will not hesitate to attack the north”. Meanwhile, on the ground the Israeli army appears to have firmly taken control of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Strip, conquering the Hamas strongholds. In Gaza City, the military spokesman announced that many militiamen had been captured, including some of those responsible for the October 7 attack.

