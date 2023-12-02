The second day after the end of the truce was also marked by total war in Gaza. Israel intensified raids in the south of the Strip around Khan Yunis, ordering the evacuation of civilians, while Hamas launched volleys of rockets at several cities in the Jewish state. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, denounced the movement which increasingly controls the Strip. In this deluge of fire, to which are added the new attacks by Hezbollah, even the thin thread of a negotiation to resume the exchange of prisoners seems to have been broken: a “deadlock” has been reached, the Israelis announced as they left the headquarters of the negotiations, Doha.

For the Netanyahu government, bringing all its compatriots home remains a priority, the prime minister assured in a press conference in the evening. Clarifying at the same time that the military plans remain unchanged: a “necessary land maneuver” to achieve the goal of “destroying Hamas”. After the resumption of hostilities, Israeli attacks were massive. The army said it had so far targeted more than 400 “terrorist targets” in Gaza. An offensive conducted with air, naval and ground forces, mainly in the Khan Yunis area, where thousands of displaced people from the north have taken refuge. Israel, after having mapped the area, ordered the first forced evacuations from some districts, asking residents to go towards the Egyptian border. The plan is to carry out targeted and limited operations, from quadrant to quadrant, until total control of the southern part of the Strip.

“These are areas where we have not operated so far, but we will continue with intensity until the complete elimination of Hamas”, clarified Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Sending a message to the military leaders who control this area, but also to their leaders: Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa. Significant, from this point of view, is Israel’s response to Recep Tayyp Erdogan, who had underlined the need not to exclude Hamas from the resolution of the conflict: «Turkey will be able to welcome terrorists who manage to escape», were the lapidary words of the Foreign Minister Ely Cohen.

In the Strip, Israeli bombing caused at least 240 deaths and 650 injuries in two days, according to Hamas. Who in a subsequent statement spoke of 300 killed in Gaza City alone, without specifying when. While the overall death toll would have exceeded 15,200. And with an increasingly difficult humanitarian situation, there has been at least one positive sign. Aid trucks have started to enter Rafah again, but there were only 50 of them, the Palestinian Crescent said. In this scenario, the hope of a new pause in hostilities to free other hostages appears to have faded.

Mossad chief David Barnea ordered his staff to return from Doha. Hamas is accused of not having respected its part of the agreement, which provided for the release of another 15 women and 2 children. The Palestinian movement, however, ensured that only men and soldiers remained among the hostages. And to free them, a lasting ceasefire and the release of all Palestinian prisoners will be needed. Despite all the obstacles, mediation efforts do not stop. Both the United States and the EU are pushing for new humanitarian pauses, while Macron flew to Qatar to meet Sheikh Al-Thani. The French president also continues to insist on a lasting ceasefire: his fear is that Israel’s all-out fight against Hamas will cost “10 years” of war. There is not only international pressure on the Netanyahu government. Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand the immediate release of all Israelis still held captive in Gaza. Among the crowd there were also 4 former hostages. While the families of the kidnapped still in Gaza have requested a meeting with the War Cabinet demanding “answers” on the fate of their loved ones.

