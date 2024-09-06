An airstrike against the Pasdaran in Syria has reignited tensions between the United States and Iran at a time when Washington and Tehran are discussing the resumption of nuclear negotiations just weeks before the US presidential election. Local and pan-Arab media reported an airstrike, presumably with an American drone, against a convoy of Iranian weapons coming, according to sources, from Iraq and headed to the Lebanese Hezbollah, which has been engaged for months in a grueling war of attrition with Israel, Washington’s ally. The news reports say that the driver of one of the trucks in the convoy was killed. A child was also killed in the attack, according to sources. The raid took place in the Syrian district of Abukamal, a stone’s throw from the border with Iraq. The Abukamal area represents a crucial junction in the so-called Iranian corridor that connects the territory of the Islamic Republic to the Mediterranean coast of Lebanon, passing through Iraq and Syria. In the context of the Middle Eastern conflict that has been ongoing since last October, the entire armed front led by Iran has been activated not only from Lebanon with Hezbollah, but also from Yemen with the Houthis, from Iraq with the pro-Iranian Shiite militias, also present in neighboring Syria.

On the new front in the war between Israel and Hamas, the one extended to the West Bank, a young pro-Palestinian activist who – although of Turkish origin – has US citizenship has died, thus creating new potential friction between Washington and the Jewish state. This is just as the US continues to try to bridge the gap between positions that has so far prevented the signing of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel has loosened its grip on Jenin, the target of ten days of incursions into the Palestinian territories in search of Hamas terrorists. The activist, aged 26 and named Aysrnur Egzi Eygi, was killed “with a gunshot to the head”, while participating in a protest in defense of Palestinian farmers in Beita, south of Nablus, according to the hospital where she died in the early afternoon. The Israeli army has admitted only that its “soldiers opened fire on a provocateur who was throwing stones at our forces”, but “the details of the incident are currently being investigated”.

What happened yesterday