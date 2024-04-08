War in the Middle East: US pressing for a truce, Netanyahu insists on Rafah. “6 week break”. Discordant voices on Hamas' response

The script is the one already seen in previous rounds of negotiations to find a common point and put an end, at least temporarily, to hostilities in Gaza and bring the Israeli hostages home. After the cautious optimism reflected in the Israeli and Arab media for an agreement on the ceasefire, conflicting voices coming from Hamas raise fears for the outcome of the new negotiations, based on a concrete proposal put forward by the USA: according to Egyptian sources cited by the Qatari media, On the table are six weeks of truce in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, with a partial return of displaced Palestinians to the northern part of the Strip. And immediately, CIA chief William Burns called for a halt to fighting in all forms during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which lasts three days starting Tuesday evening and closes Ramadan, the Saudi broadcaster reports Al-Sharq'.

During the Eid break, the ongoing negotiations in Cairo between the parties are expected to continue. “The proposal for the release of the hostages has been delivered to Hamas, now we are waiting for their response and it may take some time,” said the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirby. But while on the one hand a source from the Palestinian group told AFP that Hamas is “studying” the agreement – which would also include the release of up to 900 Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of 400-500 trucks of food aid per day in Gaza – Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon, told Reuters that the Palestinian group rejected the ceasefire proposal, after another representative of the militants had also denied progress in the negotiations. Statements that put at risk the result of the latest round of negotiations hosted by Cairo, about which Qatar said it was “optimistic” while an Egyptian source spoke of “great progress” and “an agreement on the main points between the various parties ».

Israel, however, has downplayed the possibility of an imminent agreement: “We still don't see it on the horizon, the distance between the parties remains large.” In any case, international pressure, on both sides, is trying to put a stop to the war that has been going on for six months and which risks spreading to the entire region. Tehran's threat of retaliation for the Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Damascus “is still active”, the US has warned. And there is also fear for the front with Lebanon, where Israel has stated that it is “preparing to move from defense to attack” and has claimed responsibility for the killing of “Ali Ahmed Hassin, commander of the Radwan Forces of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the region of Hajir.”

Faced with this scenario, US pressure materialized in the latest telephone conversation between American President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu which seems to have borne some fruit, with Israel allowing more aid to enter Gaza – 300 trucks in the last 24 hours, a record since the beginning of the war – and ordered the withdrawal of fighting troops from the southern territories of Khan Yunis, now 90% destroyed according to Al Jazeera. But a ground operation on Rafah, the last strip of land in the enclave that shelters 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, is not yet ruled out. Indeed, entry into the region “will happen, there is a date”, announced the Israeli prime minister, thus trying to keep the most extremist fringe of his executive at bay but receiving yet another rejection from the White House, which reiterated its opposition of Washington to the operation.

“If Netanyahu decides to end the war without a widespread attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas, he will not have the mandate to continue serving as prime minister,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had threatened in the morning. Before him, the head of Finance Bezalel Smotrich had convened his 'Religious Zionism' party to assess the situation after the army's announcement of withdrawal from Khan Yunis. Netanyahu thus finds himself in a difficult position, between the rock of Israeli squares increasingly crowded to protest against the management of the hostage issue and the hammer of criticism from the ultra-right who would like an iron fist on the south of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, at least t