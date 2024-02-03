The US and UK struck at least 30 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen on Saturday, in a second wave of strikes set to further sideline Iran-backed groups that continue to attack US and international interests in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas. US officials reported this to the Associated Press, explaining that these latest attacks against the Houthis were launched from ships and fighter jets.

Middle East, US raid in Iraq on the border with neighboring Syria



This new wave of raids follows the US airstrike in Iraq and Syria on Friday, targeting other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US soldiers at a base in Jordan.

After the latest raids conducted by American forces against pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, urged all parties to avoid further escalation in the Middle East. “Everyone should try to prevent the situation from becoming explosive,” Borrell said as he arrived at the informal council meeting in Esteri. He recalled, in addition to the war between Israel and Hamas, the clashes along the border between Israel and Lebanon, the raids on Syria and Iraq and the attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Yemeni Houthi rebels. “This is why we invite all parties to try to avoid an escalation,” he added.

Meanwhile, demonstrations of support for the Palestinian people continue. Yesterday a procession marched through the streets of Turin.

A procession in solidarity with the Palestinian people parades through the streets of Turin





To know more:

– What happened yesterday

– American raids in Syria and Iraq: what is the White House's plan?

– Now Bibi is an obstacle to the White House

– David Petraeus: “Israel must not repeat our mistakes or Hamas will be reborn like ISIS”