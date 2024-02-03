The US and UK struck at least 30 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen on Saturday, in a second wave of strikes set to further sideline Iran-backed groups that continue to attack US and international interests in the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas. US officials reported this to the Associated Press, explaining that these latest attacks against the Houthis were launched from ships and fighter jets.
Middle East, US raid in Iraq on the border with neighboring Syria
This new wave of raids follows the US airstrike in Iraq and Syria on Friday, targeting other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US soldiers at a base in Jordan.
After the latest raids conducted by American forces against pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, urged all parties to avoid further escalation in the Middle East. “Everyone should try to prevent the situation from becoming explosive,” Borrell said as he arrived at the informal council meeting in Esteri. He recalled, in addition to the war between Israel and Hamas, the clashes along the border between Israel and Lebanon, the raids on Syria and Iraq and the attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Yemeni Houthi rebels. “This is why we invite all parties to try to avoid an escalation,” he added.
Meanwhile, demonstrations of support for the Palestinian people continue. Yesterday a procession marched through the streets of Turin.
A procession in solidarity with the Palestinian people parades through the streets of Turin
To know more:
– American raids in Syria and Iraq: what is the White House's plan?
– Now Bibi is an obstacle to the White House
– David Petraeus: “Israel must not repeat our mistakes or Hamas will be reborn like ISIS”
Houthis: we will respond to the aggression
“The bombing by the Anglo-American coalition of a number of Yemeni provinces will not change our position. Our military operations against Israel will continue until the crimes of genocide in Gaza are stopped and the siege is lifted, no matter how much the sacrifice costs.” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, said this on
Austin: the Houthis stop the attacks or there will be other consequences
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns the Houthis they will face “further consequences” if they do not stop attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. In a statement, the Pentagon chief stressed that “today's military action sends a clear message to the rebels that they will continue to suffer further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks against warships and international warships.”
Houthi media: US-GB raid in Yemen also on Sanaa
In videos shared online by people in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, the sound of explosions can be heard and at least one explosion was seen lighting up the night sky. Residents described the explosions as occurring around buildings associated with the Yemeni presidential complex. Yemen's Houthi-controlled state Saba news agency reported attacks in al-Bayda, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Taiz and Sanaa provinces. This is the third time the US and UK have conducted a major joint operation to target Houthi rocket launchers, radar sites and drones. The attacks in Yemen are intended to underline the broader message sent to Iran that Washington holds Tehran responsible for arming, financing and training militias that have launched attacks across the Middle East in recent months against US and international interests, including those in Iraq and Syria.
Hamas: I will soon announce position on truce and hostages
Hamas leaders need time to review the proposed hostage deal drawn up by senior officials from Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the United States, but “we will soon announce our position based on the desire to end it as quickly as possible.” to the aggression that our people suffer”. A leader of the movement, Osama Hamdan, said this at a press conference in Lebanon, quoted by the Times of Israel. He said he was “open to discussing any initiative to put an end to this barbaric aggression against our Palestinian people.” The plan, he added, is missing some details. According to a Hamas source, the current proposed three-phase truce includes an initial six-week pause in fighting that would see the release of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners, with potential extensions. Hamdan, whose terrorist group called for a total ceasefire before any agreement, also denounced an “Israeli disinformation campaign” aimed at “distorting” Hamas's position: Israel, he said, has “rejected all initiatives taken so far to continue the attack.”
#War #Middle #East #hit #Houthi #targets #Yemen #Condemnations #Iraq #Iran #AlBukhaiti #respond #aggression
Leave a Reply