Turkey and Israel are at loggerheads after Erdogan's attack: «Netanyahu like Hitler» and the prompt response of the head of the Israeli government: «he is the last one who can preach to us».

In the meantime, the Israeli army continues to pound the south of the Gaza Strip, but it is the northern border of the country that risks catching fire with unpredictable outcomes. From Lebanon, Hezbollah announced that it had launched around 90 drones and rockets towards Israel, an all-time record since the start of the conflict.

It is no coincidence that the Israeli army, as Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, was placed on “high alert” at the border, ready “to attack if necessary”.

In Gaza, however, the IDF commandos have intensified operations in Khan Yunis, where “many terrorists have been eliminated and the tunnel entrances have been destroyed”. Hamas, perhaps for the first time, has denied its great ally, Iran. Tehran had defined the October 7 attack as retaliation for the killing of Pasdaran general Qasem Soleimani. “Every response from the Palestinian resistance – Hamas cut it short – is a reaction to the occupation and the aggression against the Palestinian people and the holy places”.

The situation is also boiling in the West Bank where 6 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone that bombed the Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem.

To try not to precipitate the situation further, even after the Israeli raid in Damascus which eliminated an Iranian Pasdaran commander, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the region next week in a new diplomatic shuttle between Israel, the West Bank, the Emirates United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

