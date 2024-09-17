Shortly after 3 p.m., a spectacular simultaneous attack detonated thousands of pagers owned by Hezbollah militants in Beirut, several other regions of Lebanon, and Damascus. Videos posted on social media showed men shopping at a market when they suddenly exploded in blood. The latest-generation devices, which had only recently been supplied to pro-Iranian Shiite militants, all exploded at once. provoking chaos, terror, at least 11 dead and 4 thousand injured. While the operation had just been carried out, not claimed by anyone but immediately attributed to Israel by the entire world, The Jewish State’s air force launched deadly strikes against terrorist facilities in the area of ​​Ayita al-Sha’ab and al-Khyamin southern Lebanon, and deep into the country, 100 kilometers from the border. According to experts, whoever planned and executed the attack prepared it in advance, inserting mini explosive charges inside the pagers while developing the ability to simultaneously detonate the devices with a single command.

The Lebanese government spokesperson he said that the executive holds Israel responsible for the coordinated attack and considers it a violation of the country’s sovereignty. Nasrallah’s adviser, Hossein Khalil, said that now “the enemy will have to expect everything from Lebanon after the crimes it has committed.” The Israeli prime minister’s office distanced itself from a spokesman who on social media cast doubt on Jerusalem’s responsibility. A few minutes later Benyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant They gathered in the Kyria pit, the ministry’s bunker in Tel Aviv, for a emergency meeting between the government and security officials. Israeli media reported “dramatic” talks, in which intelligence agency heads took part, reporting unusual military movements of Shiite units. On the table, in the bunker, Hezbollah’s response to the synchronized explosions and the IDF’s actions to counter them.

For further information:

“Betrayed by Egyptian suppliers,” militants in Beirut rage

What happened yesterday