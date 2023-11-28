The exchanges of prisoners between the Israelis and Hamas continued yesterday too: 10 hostages, mainly elderly women from the Nir Oz kibbutz, and two Thais were freed in exchange for the release of 30 other Palestinian prisoners (15 women and 15 minors). The protocol is now tested but Tel Aviv has already made it known that it is not willing to extend the truce, which should expire on Thursday at dawn, beyond next Sunday for a total of 10 days.

A truce which has so far granted some relief to the civilian population of Gaza, thanks also to an ever-increasing influx of humanitarian aid, but on the ground it already appears to be hanging by a thread. The Israeli army has in fact reported that three remote-controlled bombs exploded in the north of the Strip, two of which “near the Rantisi hospital, on the ceasefire line”, a third near a unit of the 261 Brigade. IDF said that in one of these incidents, fire was opened on soldiers, who responded to the attack. “Some soldiers were not seriously injured,” added the spokesperson. Hamas in turn accused Israel of “a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement”, to which “our fighters reacted”.

The accident had no sequels, but it was enough to make people fear the worst. On the negotiators’ table, there would also be an attempt to expand the agreement to the release of the male hostages and Israeli soldiers, in exchange for a much greater number of Palestinians compared to the 3 to 1 ratio of the current agreement (the WSJ speaks of thousands ) and a long-term ceasefire. Burns is also pushing for the immediate release of the American hostages, estimated at between 8 or 9, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected back in Israel and the West Bank in the next few days to reiterate “Israel’s right to defend ourselves in line with international humanitarian law” and discuss how to continue “efforts to secure the release of hostages, protect civilians during Israeli operations in Gaza, and expedite humanitarian assistance,” the State Department said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, insisted that once the hostages provided for in the agreement, namely “women, children and foreigners”, are brought home, Israel will “continue the battle” against Hamas. But in view of the military operation in the south of the Strip, the United States still wants to convince Israel to conduct “a different campaign”, to move “with extreme attention to minimize the consequence of further, significant displacements” and in a way “to avoid conflicts with humanitarian facilities as much as possible, including the numerous UN shelters located in central and southern Gaza.”

