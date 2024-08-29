Israel’s large-scale counterterrorism operation in the West Bank launched Wednesday night is raising fresh fears that the Middle East crisis could widen further. Today, it made its presence felt directly UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: «The latest developments in the occupied West Bankincluding the launching of large-scale military operations by Israel, are deeply worrying. I strongly condemn the loss of human lives, including children, and call for an immediate cessation of these operations.”

The Israeli operation was also an opportunity for Hamas to relaunch threats of “open war” by returning to the old methods of suicide attacks that produce civilian casualties and chaos. «We want to go back to suicide operations. I repeat my call to everyone to participate on multiple fronts in the real resistance against the Zionist entity.“, said Khaled Meshaal, a senior political official of the Islamist group, speaking at a conference in Istanbul. At the same time the Israeli army was carrying out an attack on Tulkarem in which it was The number one wanted terrorist in the West Bank, Muhammad Jaber, was killed. This morning The IDF announced that it had eliminated Jaber and four other terrorists who were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarema holy place where a command center equipped with sophisticated cameras and a laboratory where Jihad engineers assembled deadly devices had been placed.

To learn more

What happened yesterday