The UN General Assembly has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” after more than two months of conflict in Gaza. A clear vote, with 153 votes in favor (33 more than at the October meeting), 10 against and 23 abstentions, including Italy and Germany. Israel and its iron ally, the United States, have resisted with their no, but their isolation in the international community continues to increase. Joe Biden is well aware of this and, while continuing to support Israel, has openly accused Benjamin Netanyahu of not wanting a two-state solution. And he called for “change”. The UN assembly, convened by a group of Arab countries, was called to express its opinion on a draft resolution similar to the one presented last Friday in the Security Council, and rejected due to the US veto. This time too, an immediate ceasefire was called for. “A ceasefire would only benefit the terrorists,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said during the debate, while the United States presented an amendment calling for a “condemnation of the Hamas attack on October 7 “. However, the chamber rejected the US document, as well as the one presented by Austria, where the paragraph asking for the release of the detainees added the quote “detained by Hamas and other groups”. An amendment supported by Italy and Germany, who therefore abstained in the final vote. As well as Great Britain and Ukraine.

The resolution on the ceasefire also expressed “serious concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza”. In fact, on the Strip the day was characterized by intense conflict. In the south, the Israelis continued to strike Khan Yunis, hunting Hamas leaders Sinwar and Deif: according to the Wall Street Journal, the army began pumping sea water into Hamas' vast tunnel complex. The raids, according to Palestinian media, reached as far as Rafah, causing the death of 12 people, including six children. In the north, the Palestinian faction's Ministry of Health reported that the enemy had attacked the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City. In the chaos of the conflict, the humanitarian situation only worsens. The head of the UN refugee agency Philippe Lazzarini, after a visit to Gaza, spoke of “hell on earth”, where “people live on the streets and need everything”. About 18 percent of all structures in the Strip have been damaged since the start of the war, the UN reported based on satellite images. While the victims would have exceeded 18,400.

