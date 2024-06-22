It rose to at least 25 dead and 50 injured in Gaza, the toll from Israeli attacks on refugee tents in Al-Mawasi, near Rafah, in the south of the Strip. The new budget was provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health. According to Ahmed Radwan, spokesperson for the Civil Defense first responders in Rafah, some witnesses told rescuers about the bombing in two places in the coastal area.

Meanwhile – according to a complaint by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) – the quantities of medicines and essential equipment available to the NGO teams have reached critical levels, as no supplies have entered Gaza since the end of April. If the negotiations to unblock the situation between the parties remain at a standstill, Netanyahu confirmed his plan for the future of Gaza: “a demilitarized Strip, governed by a civil administration with inter-Arab sponsorship”.

Antonio Guterres states that the «total lawlessness” and “chaos” in Gaza are preventing the distribution of humanitarian aid within the enclave, which is why an immediate ceasefire is needed, as reported by the Times of Israel. The UN secretary general tells reporters that “most of the humanitarian aid trucks inside Gaza have been looted because this is a war unlike any other. We have attacks, bombings and then the troops move to other places,” he says. “Hamas returns to being the original one and total chaos reigns in Gaza, and in most of the territory there is no authority.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations adds that «Israel does not even allow the so-called blue police to escort our convoys because they are local police linked to the local administration [Hamas], therefore the illegality is total.” The UN chief also stresses that these obstacles pose extreme difficulties in the distribution of aid. «There must be a mechanism, ensuring that there is a minimum of law and order that allows the distribution of aid and that is why a ceasefire is so necessary.”