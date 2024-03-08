From Cyprus to Gaza by sea to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians as the war entered its sixth month. Nicosia's initiative for the creation of a maritime corridor is taking shape and Israel, through the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Lior Haiat, has made it known that it has “welcomed it” as it “will allow an increase in humanitarian aid to the Strip of Gaza.” American President Joe Biden spoke about the creation of a “temporary port in the Mediterranean” capable of “receiving large ships carrying food, water, medicine and shelter” in his State of the Union speech. An operation, added the Washington leader, which will take place without “American troops on the ground”.

The British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, explained that London, together with Washington, will support the initiative, but he was cautious about the construction of the temporary port: «It will take time», he commented, «so it is crucial that the Israelis confirm the opening of the port of Ashdod”.

The European Union is also involved. The president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, announced the departure of the first ship from the port of Larnaca as part of a pilot operation to test the corridor which, she continued, should be opened “Saturday or Sunday”. The humanitarian situation in Gaza, recalled Von der Leyen, “is disastrous”. Italy also joins the Almathe initiative (this is the name chosen) for the maritime corridor which sees the participation, among others, of the United Arab Emirates, as well as that of the EU, the United States and Great Britain.

The government remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the conflict and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will be in Egypt on March 17 with Von der Leyen, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo. She is planning a meeting with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Gaza remains the center of the conflict, with a death toll exceeding 38,800. The count carried out by the enclave authorities also includes civilians waiting for help who died in the massacre of 29 February. Israeli forces presented an investigation into the incident, claiming that they only opened fire on some suspects who approached the convoy and posed a threat. The investigation speaks of a “violent gathering” of 12 thousand Gaza residents who looted aid, causing damage to displaced people and trucks.

To avoid new massacres, the international community is calling for a truce. But the negotiation process is now a tug of war between Israel and Hamas, which American officials accuse of hindering the achievement of the agreement by refusing to release the sick, elderly and women hostages. But the Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of the group, reiterated that to complete the agreement for the release of the hostages, “the withdrawal of the enemy is needed and there is no compromise on this”. On the October 7 attack, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is scheduled for Monday which will examine the report on alleged rapes committed by Hamas during the assault. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz will also participate in the session, calling on the UN to recognize the Palestinian militant group as a terrorist organization. The spotlights of the UN are, however, also focused on the issue of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. “The establishment and continued expansion of settlements amounts to Israel's relocation of its own civilian population to the territories it occupies, amounting to a war crime under international law,” the UN Human Rights Commissioner warned , Volker Turk.

To know more