Israeli attacks in Central Gaza Strip caused the death of at least 35 people. Netanyahu has declared the war will continue for months, ignoring international calls for a ceasefire. The war has led to grave fears of regional escalation. US forces said they had killed several Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, linking the event to the maritime conflict associated with the war. Israeli attacks have caused massive destruction, triggered a humanitarian crisis and forced 85% of Gaza residents to evacuate. The situation has made it difficult to find cause for celebration for displaced Palestinians during the New Year. The data indicates that the war caused the deaths of over 21,800 Palestinians and injured over 56 thousand people, although no distinction is made between civilian victims and combatants. The Israeli offensive has expanded into central Gaza, targeting densely populated areas hosting refugees from the 1948 conflict. Some Israeli politicians have raised concerns about the future of Gaza, while the United States they want a unified Palestinian government as a step towards an independent state. The prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians remain uncertain. Sergio Mattarellain his end-of-year speech to Italians, expressed “anguish over the violence” of wars and recalled “the horrible terrorist ferocity of Hamas on 7 October against hundreds of defenseless children, women, men and elderly people of Israel. Ignoble beyond all words, in its inhumanity.”

To know more: