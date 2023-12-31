Israeli attacks in Central Gaza Strip caused the death of at least 35 people. Netanyahu has declared the war will continue for months, ignoring international calls for a ceasefire. The war has led to grave fears of regional escalation. US forces said they had killed several Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, linking the event to the maritime conflict associated with the war. Israeli attacks have caused massive destruction, triggered a humanitarian crisis and forced 85% of Gaza residents to evacuate. The situation has made it difficult to find cause for celebration for displaced Palestinians during the New Year. The data indicates that the war caused the deaths of over 21,800 Palestinians and injured over 56 thousand people, although no distinction is made between civilian victims and combatants. The Israeli offensive has expanded into central Gaza, targeting densely populated areas hosting refugees from the 1948 conflict. Some Israeli politicians have raised concerns about the future of Gaza, while the United States they want a unified Palestinian government as a step towards an independent state. The prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians remain uncertain. Sergio Mattarellain his end-of-year speech to Italians, expressed “anguish over the violence” of wars and recalled “the horrible terrorist ferocity of Hamas on 7 October against hundreds of defenseless children, women, men and elderly people of Israel. Ignoble beyond all words, in its inhumanity.”
Speaking after the sinking of Houthi boats in the Red Sea, the White House clarified that the United States is not looking to widen the conflict in the Middle East. US helicopters sank the boats, killing the crews of Houthi rebels supported by Iran and allies of Hamas, responding to an attack and after the Houthis targeted commercial ships passing through the Red Sea. The US had so far avoided directly targeting the group inside Yemen, to avoid further escalation of the crisis, but National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC News the US would continue to act in self-defence . “We are not looking for a broader conflict in the region and we are not looking for a conflict with the Houthis. The best thing would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear time and time again,” Kirby said.
More than 20 rockets were fired by Hamas at central and southern Israel just as the new year began. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, writes the Times of Israel. Sirens sounded in various locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot and other southern cities. The ambulance service says there were no injuries.
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford will leave the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where it was sent immediately after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, in the “coming days”: this is what ABC News says, quoting two US officials. The Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier and was nearing the end of its first operational deployment when it was redirected to the eastern Mediterranean the day after Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on October 7, with the aim of preventing an escalation in the region. A second aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight Eisenhower, is currently in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen to deter Houthi attacks on merchant shipping. And for now, officials say, she will remain in the Middle East.
