Israel does not let go of the Hamas tunnels and continues the hunt for the leaders of the jihadist faction. Yesterday it was the turn of Mohsen Abu Zina, head of Hamas’s weapons production, an important role in the organization’s military hierarchy. He was “an expert in the development of strategic weapons and rockets used by terrorists”, the military spokesman said when announcing his death. Basically the military arsenal that the faction has accumulated over the years, including the anti-tank missiles used against Israeli troops.

Since the start of operations, over 130 tunnel entrances have been destroyed by the army inside the Palestinian enclave. In many of these cases the soldiers – explained the military spokesperson – found structures with car batteries next to the entrances which were believed to be connected to the air filtering system. Doing the lion’s share of this meticulous reconnaissance are the combat engineer units tasked with identifying the entrances to an underground network that extends for approximately 500 kilometres.

Thus Israeli forces destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip



In addition to air raids, Hamas militiamen are also being pounded by artillery battalions that strike from the edge of the Strip, following indications from the troops on the field. One of these bombings destroyed the Khaled Ben al-Walid mosque, one of the symbols of the city of Khan Yunes, south of Gaza. The building was located in a refugee camp but was empty at the time of the attack. Israel then once again accused Hamas of exploiting “ambulances, hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools for terrorist purposes”. Furthermore, according to the IDF, the militiamen “use ambulances to transfer weapons and operatives into the Strip”, as well as civilian structures and the civilians themselves “as human shields”.

The army’s pressure is intensifying more and more in Gaza City, where the troops have arrived a short distance from the Shifa hospital, even if for now the soldiers have not entered. Under and inside that hospital, Israel has repeatedly claimed, lies the central command of Hamas, which is said to have stored almost 500 thousand liters of fuel there. To give a measure of the army’s pressure, it is enough to mention the size of the deployment: for the first time since the 1982 war in Lebanon an entire division of reservists is operating in northern Gaza, where it controls the Beit Hanoun area. Meanwhile, the situation of the population of the Palestinian enclave is becoming more dramatic every day and the IDF has once again opened a humanitarian corridor along the Sallah a-Din road, which cuts vertically through the Strip.

According to the army, yesterday about 50 thousand Palestinians crossed from north to south and it is expected that the initiative will be repeated today too. If the Gaza front remains the main one, the one in the West Bank is becoming incandescent and risks leading to another open conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself saw the leaders of the Jewish settlements in the occupied territories summoned urgently. «This meeting – he said – is part of today’s visit of the War Cabinet to the command of the central military region in light of the warnings of security officials regarding the serious escalation taking place in Judea-Samaria» (West Bank, ed.). The head of United Nations humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths himself denounced that «the situation is becoming increasingly serious in the West Bank. Since October 7, 158 Palestinians have been killed, including 45 children.” In the now collapsing Strip, where Hamas seems to be losing control of the northern part, the number of deaths (the local Ministry of Health makes no distinction between civilians and militiamen) has reached 10,569, of which 4,324 minors and 2,823 women.

