After the start of Ramadan, mediators continue to struggle for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip – and are increasingly frustrated. The course of the war also influences other sources of conflict in the region.

DRamadan hasn't been as politically charged as this year for a long time. The Islamic month of fasting, which began on Monday, is influenced by the images from the Gaza Strip, where a desperate population is starving in a landscape of rubble and under air strikes. International diplomacy has long been under the motto that a new agreement on a ceasefire could be reached during Ramadan, in the course of which Hamas hostages would be released and substantial aid would reach the largely destroyed coastal strip. The first day of Ramadan was sometimes treated like an unofficial deadline.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

A lot depends on whether we can stop the war in Gaza. As long as the fighting there continues, there is little hope of calming other hot spots. For example, the confrontation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where Israel's military fights daily with Hezbollah. There is a danger of a major war there.