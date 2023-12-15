For Israel it is a drama within a drama: the soldiers of the Jewish State killed three hostages “through a tragic mistake” during the fighting in Shujaia, in the Gaza Strip. Hostages, spokesman Daniel Hagari explained in a difficult meeting with the press, who had probably either freed themselves or remained unattended. Suspicion about the true identity of the killed arose almost immediately: the bodies were taken to Israel and identified there. The names of two of the victims are Yotam Haim (kidnapped in Kfar Aza on 7 October) and Samer Talalka (kidnapped on the same day in Nir Am), while for the third killed the family has prevented the publication of the name. The army “takes full responsibility”, continued Hagari, adding that the tragedy occurred “during harsh clashes” in which soldiers fought against “many terrorists”, including some “suicides who appeared unarmed”.

Furthermore, according to public television Kan, it is possible that after 70 days of captivity the three were wearing typical Palestinian clothing. The IDF's announcement – which shook and darkened the country at the beginning of Shabbat – came a few hours after the news of the recovery of the bodies of three other hostages who died in captivity in Gaza. There are therefore 6 abductees in total whose death was announced yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the ground the war is moving further south: the army said it had attacked Hamas targets in Rafah, on the border between Gaza and Egypt. According to some rumors, the aim is to prevent Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar from fleeing from Gaza towards the Egyptian Sinai, given that that area along the border – called the 'Philadelphia Axis' – is full of tunnels dug by militiamen.

The fact is that the attacks have generated panic among the displaced people of the area who have gathered even more in the center of Rafah hoping to find safety. The humanitarian situation should be relieved by Israel's announcement of the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Strip which will thus be added to that of Rafah.

Abu Mazen reiterated that “Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people must be stopped through an immediate ceasefire.” Hamas instead claimed responsibility for a new rocket launch towards Jerusalem and central Israel, while the Red Crescent denounced the killing of 10 people and the wounding of 15 others in an Israeli bombing in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. On Israel's northern border, tension with the Lebanese Hezbollah is constant with attacks from both sides. The Israeli army has dropped leaflets written in Arabic in southern Lebanon denouncing Hezbollah operations to civilians.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and the cruiser Normandie to remain in the Mediterranean for “several more weeks.” This was reported by several informed sources to the Associated Press agency. It is the third time that the Ford deployment has been extended since the Pentagon intensified its military presence in the area following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

