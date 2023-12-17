Positive results of the dialogue between Mossad and Qatar for the resumption of negotiations for the release of the hostages. Meanwhile, Israel has discovered near the Erez crossing with the north of the Strip a “huge tunnel system”, extended for 4 km, just 400 meters from the crossing itself, with a depth of 50 meters underground.
Meanwhile, London, Berlin and Paris are pressing Israel, with foreign ministers calling for a “lasting ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu insists: “I have the mandate from the families of the victims to continue.”
Once the Keren Shalom crossing is open, the first trucks pass. The Pope at work on his 87th birthday remembers the two women killed in a parish in Gaza.
To know more
– Israel's cynicism towards the hostages widens the gap between “Bibi” and Biden
– Ben Jelloun: “Hamas is the Palestinians' primary enemy. Israel accepts ceasefire”
The maternity ward of the Nasser hospital hit in Khan Yunis, Palestinian sources: “A little girl killed”
According to Palestinian sources cited by Haaretz, an Israeli artillery attack hit the maternity and pediatric ward of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to testimony, a little girl was killed in the attack.
Four Israeli soldiers killed, the death toll rises to 126
The Israeli army (IDF) has released the names of four more soldiers killed in operations in Gaza, bringing the toll of soldiers killed in the ground offensive against Hamas to 126. They are: Urija Bayer, 20 years old, who died from wounds sustained in fighting in southern Gaza on 14 December 2023; Liav Aloush, 21 years old, killed yesterday fighting in the south of the Strip as well as Etan Naeh, 26 years old, and Tal Filiba, 23 years old. The Times of Israel reports it.
Attack on a refugee camp in Gaza, 25 dead. A journalist was also killed
The death toll from an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza is at least 25 dead. Among these there are ten members of a family. This was reported by Al Jazeera, present on site with a team shortly after the raid which took place last night. Among the victims of the raid was also the journalist Haneen Ali Al-Qashtan, who was killed at home together with her family, as local sources report.
#War #Middle #East #dialogue #hostages #restarts #Huge #tunnel #discovered #pressure #Israel #lasting #ceasefire #needed
Leave a Reply