Positive results of the dialogue between Mossad and Qatar for the resumption of negotiations for the release of the hostages. Meanwhile, Israel has discovered near the Erez crossing with the north of the Strip a “huge tunnel system”, extended for 4 km, just 400 meters from the crossing itself, with a depth of 50 meters underground.

Meanwhile, London, Berlin and Paris are pressing Israel, with foreign ministers calling for a “lasting ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu insists: “I have the mandate from the families of the victims to continue.”

Once the Keren Shalom crossing is open, the first trucks pass. The Pope at work on his 87th birthday remembers the two women killed in a parish in Gaza.

