High tension on the border between Lebanon and Israel. In a new incident – between the continuous exchange of Hezbollah rockets and Israeli raids – four military observers from the UN UNTSO mission were injured in southern Lebanon, along the Blue Line of demarcation with the Jewish state. In a rebound of responsibility, Lebanese security sources reported that it was an Israeli drone but the IDF immediately denied having hit the vehicle which was in the Rmeish area in the south of the country. The fact is that the new episode is a further snapshot of the now heated situation in the area. And while the northern front remains incandescent and at risk of escalation, the difficult indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel – mediated by the USA, Egypt and Qatar – should resume on Sunday in Cairo in an attempt to reach a new truce in the Strip which will also lead to the release of around 130 hostages in Gaza. In the ongoing diplomatic work to slow down Israel's announced operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, the mission of a high-level Israeli delegation to Washington on Monday seems confirmed – as requested by President Joe Biden – to take stock of the situation. On the 176th day of war in Gaza, Hamas recalled that there will be no agreement with Israel if it does not withdraw the army. Then, on behalf of the Palestinian factions of the Strip, he branded as a “trap” the proposal, attributed to Israel, to establish a multinational military force with troops from Arab countries for security in the Strip and escort of aid convoys. According to Hamas it is «a deception by the Zionists to attract some Arab countries to serve their plans and projects after their great failure on the field».

The Haaretz newspaper then reported Israel's intention to create a buffer zone on the border with Gaza that could occupy around 16% of the Strip. Returning to the UNTSO car that was hit, according to the reconstruction of Lebanese security sources the attack “was launched by an Israeli drone that followed the convoy of two vehicles with clear United Nations insignia”. «The three observers and their Lebanese interpreter had gotten out of the cars near Rmeish – continued the same sources – when they heard the drone of the drone and quickly returned aboard the off-road vehicles»: at that point «the Israeli drone launched a missile towards the convoy.” The four injured, not life-threatening, are Australian, Chilean and Norwegian nationals and the fourth is Lebanese. But the Israeli army rejected all accusations: “No Unifil vehicle was hit” in Rmeish, the military spokesman said, denying “some reports”.

Regardless of responsibilities, Unifil spokesperson Andrea Tenenti denounced that «targeting peacekeepers is unacceptable. All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to avoid targeting non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians.” And he reiterated the appeal “for everyone to stop the intense exchanges of fire”. While the IDF is continuing its actions in Khan Yunis and the Shifa hospital – where according to the military spokesperson “3 important Hamas militiamen” were killed – the Red Crescent has denounced that “at least 5 people have died in Gaza due to the crush , during which gunshots were also heard, while humanitarian aid was distributed just before dawn.” Meanwhile, a second aid ship has left Cyprus bound for Gaza where the death toll continues to rise: 32,705 dead and 75,190 injured, according to Hamas data which cannot be independently verified.

To know more