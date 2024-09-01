After 11 months of suffering and waiting, for the families of the hostages held prisoner by the terrorists, the straw that broke any hope was the recovery on the night between Saturday and Sunday of the bodies of 5 young people, kidnapped October 7th at the rave party, and the 40 year old teacher who gave relief to children imprisoned in the tunnels with yoga. The lives of six young people vanished in an instant between Thursday and Friday, autopsies revealed, under point-blank shots fired by Hamas militants inside a Rafah tunnel. Anger and frustration materialized on Sunday in protests across the country and the announcement of a major general strike which will be held today throughout Israel. Extended to any activity. With the full support of the Histadrut, the union that gathers hundreds of thousands of workers. A strike against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuwho did not know, did not want, to take the road to bring home, after 331 days of captivity without rights or food, the hostages condemned to death by the guards-tormentors who shoot as soon as they hear that the IDF is approaching.

Gaza Strip, Images of a Large Explosion Near the Border with Israel



The protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and across Israeli cities on Sunday evening are telling the prime minister that the time for political somersaults is over. Netanyahu has been careful not to appear in public and is going through these dark days desperately seeking a balance to remain in office.do not lose face by giving in to Sinwar’s demands and do not waste the support of the US, which it will always need. Two “enemies of the country” also took the field in support of Israel on Sunday, those who usually, says Bibi, “think only about the war in Gaza and see nothing else.”

To learn more