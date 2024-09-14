The daily barrage of rockets and drones launched from southern Lebanon, to which Israel responds by hitting Hezbollah sites, raises many fears that the front in the Middle East could set the country of cedars ablaze. US President Joe Biden, who is well aware of this scenario, has once again instructed his regional envoy Amos Hochstein to hold talks starting Monday to avoid an escalation. This is just as Hasan Nasrallah’s Shiite movement is letting Israel know from Beirut that an all-out war would greatly increase the number of displaced people from the north of the country and would certainly not allow the hundreds of thousands of evacuees who have had to leave their cities to return home. This morning, at least 55 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted, the Israeli army (IDF) said, while others fell in open areas, causing several fires.

Israel is facing “a large-scale confrontation” with Hezbollah in the north of the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a strategy meeting with security officials on Thursday. No timetable for the offensive in Lebanon was set, Channel 13 news reported, citing an anonymous aide to Netanyahu, but officials, including security officials, said at the meeting that a diplomatic solution alone cannot lead to the return of tens of thousands of people who have been displaced from northern Israel for the past 11 months. Israel’s goal is to open a war front with Lebanon as soon as possible, the source said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have again taken to the streets of Israel’s major cities to increase pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. Of the 251 prisoners captured in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, 97 are still being held in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military estimates that 33 have died. Protest organizers say the number of participants has continued to rise after the cold-blooded killing of six hostages.

What happened yesterday