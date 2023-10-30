On the day when in a video released by Hamas the cry of the three Israelis stood out loud kidnapped with their desperate appeal: «We are paying for your failure. Free us, free everyone now!», words that come from the bottom of an unknown hideout in the Strip and branded shortly after by Prime Minister Netanyahu as “Cruel psychological propaganda from Hamas», continues the combined land-sea-air action of the Israeli army aimed at encircling Gaza City.

Attacks have increased exponentially in recent dayshitting over 650 targets in Gaza: weapons depots, anti-tank missile launch sites (including near Al-Azhar University), underground hideouts and Hamas training bases.

The army advancedfrom the bridgehead in the north of the Strip, con troops and tanks to the outskirts of Gaza City. A progression of men and vehicles that went, according to local sources, to the eastern part of the Sajaya district, a stone’s throw from the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Is that they hitbefore falling back, Sallah-a-din, the main artery that cuts through the entire Strip. A slow and inexorable attrition of Hamas’ positions, as explained by military spokesman Daniel Hagari: “We have extended our activity inside Gaza, increasing the forces involved.” A maneuver that Netanyahu described as “the third phase of the war”, with the army “advancing in a measured but powerful manner.” Because, Netanyahu insisted, «the ground operation” is the only card to bring the hostages home.

A belief strengthened bythe Libertyby the army and the Shin Bet, of the soldier Ori Magidishone of the 239 hostages, kidnapped last October 7 in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, where she was a lookout. A “targeted” operation that had been prepared for days after intelligence obtained information about his whereabouts in Gaza. However, the success achieved does not seem to be able to compensate the shock of the video of the three hostages, which Israeli TV reported but did not broadcast. The prime minister himself made the identity of the three women known: Yelena Tropanov (of Kibbutz Nir Oz), Danielle Alloni and Rimon Kirscht (of Kibbutz Nirim), who saw their loved ones killed or kidnapped in the attack of three weeks ago.

«We discount your political, security and military failure. There was no army – Alloni shouted – there was no one, no one protected us. Now we are prisoners here… Free their citizens and prisoners now. Free us: now, now, now!”, urged the woman effectively asking to accept the prisoner exchange proposed by Hamas.

An indictment to which the prime minister obviously did not replyhowever clarifying in a press conference in Tel Aviv that there will be no exchange and no ceasefire. Netanyahu has rejected any suggestion of resignation. «The only one I want to resign – he answered a question from journalists – is Hamas, we will force them to resign, to give up their goalsit is my responsibility and I will continue to lead my country” into war. The families of the three hostages instead they reacted to the video launching an appeal to Western leaders. «I ask President Biden – said one of them – to do everything possible to bring them home. Time is passing but it’s not too late to get them back.”

Police instead he announced that he had identified the bodies of 1,135 killed Israelis: 823 civilians and 312 soldiers. Among them also the Israeli with a German passport Shani Louk, 22, kidnapped at the Reim rave and massacred as some videos demonstrate. In the Striscia the situation is collapsing and certainly the humanitarian aid that manages to filter in dropwise is not enough. Yesterday 40 trucks entered from the Rafah crossing but the White House has announced that the goal is to pass at least one hundred per day. The dead (Hamas authorities do not distinguish between civilians and fighters) they reached 8,306, of which 3,457 were “minor”. The injured are over 21,000.

