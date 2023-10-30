On the day when in a video released by Hamas the cry of the three Israelis stood out loud kidnapped with their desperate appeal: «We are paying for your failure. Free us, free everyone now!», words that come from the bottom of an unknown hideout in the Strip and branded shortly after by Prime Minister Netanyahu as “Cruel psychological propaganda from Hamas», continues the combined land-sea-air action of the Israeli army aimed at encircling Gaza City.
Attacks have increased exponentially in recent dayshitting over 650 targets in Gaza: weapons depots, anti-tank missile launch sites (including near Al-Azhar University), underground hideouts and Hamas training bases.
The army advancedfrom the bridgehead in the north of the Strip, con troops and tanks to the outskirts of Gaza City. A progression of men and vehicles that went, according to local sources, to the eastern part of the Sajaya district, a stone’s throw from the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Is that they hitbefore falling back, Sallah-a-din, the main artery that cuts through the entire Strip. A slow and inexorable attrition of Hamas’ positions, as explained by military spokesman Daniel Hagari: “We have extended our activity inside Gaza, increasing the forces involved.” A maneuver that Netanyahu described as “the third phase of the war”, with the army “advancing in a measured but powerful manner.” Because, Netanyahu insisted, «the ground operation” is the only card to bring the hostages home.
A belief strengthened bythe Libertyby the army and the Shin Bet, of the soldier Ori Magidishone of the 239 hostages, kidnapped last October 7 in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, where she was a lookout. A “targeted” operation that had been prepared for days after intelligence obtained information about his whereabouts in Gaza. However, the success achieved does not seem to be able to compensate the shock of the video of the three hostages, which Israeli TV reported but did not broadcast. The prime minister himself made the identity of the three women known: Yelena Tropanov (of Kibbutz Nir Oz), Danielle Alloni and Rimon Kirscht (of Kibbutz Nirim), who saw their loved ones killed or kidnapped in the attack of three weeks ago.
«We discount your political, security and military failure. There was no army – Alloni shouted – there was no one, no one protected us. Now we are prisoners here… Free their citizens and prisoners now. Free us: now, now, now!”, urged the woman effectively asking to accept the prisoner exchange proposed by Hamas.
An indictment to which the prime minister obviously did not replyhowever clarifying in a press conference in Tel Aviv that there will be no exchange and no ceasefire. Netanyahu has rejected any suggestion of resignation. «The only one I want to resign – he answered a question from journalists – is Hamas, we will force them to resign, to give up their goalsit is my responsibility and I will continue to lead my country” into war. The families of the three hostages instead they reacted to the video launching an appeal to Western leaders. «I ask President Biden – said one of them – to do everything possible to bring them home. Time is passing but it’s not too late to get them back.”
Police instead he announced that he had identified the bodies of 1,135 killed Israelis: 823 civilians and 312 soldiers. Among them also the Israeli with a German passport Shani Louk, 22, kidnapped at the Reim rave and massacred as some videos demonstrate. In the Striscia the situation is collapsing and certainly the humanitarian aid that manages to filter in dropwise is not enough. Yesterday 40 trucks entered from the Rafah crossing but the White House has announced that the goal is to pass at least one hundred per day. The dead (Hamas authorities do not distinguish between civilians and fighters) they reached 8,306, of which 3,457 were “minor”. The injured are over 21,000.
To know more:
The front – Siege of Gaza City: Israeli troops are advancing, the objective is to control the heart of the Strip
The analysis 1/ – The Hezbollah variant: the Party of God takes the field
The analysis 2/ – That desperate and lonely anger against those who didn’t come to save you
Israel: Hezbollah positions hit in Lebanon
The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight in response to missile launches towards northern Israel. Army sources announced it.
Rocket warning from Gaza in areas of Israel close to the Strip
Rocket warning sirens from Gaza are ringing in Israeli communities around the Strip. This was announced by the army, according to which in the past few hours there have been numerous alarms forcing the population to run to shelters.
Pentagon, new supply of weapons to Israel. “We place no limits on the way Israel uses weapons”
The Pentagon continues to supply weapons to Israel on an almost daily basis, US Defense Department deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters last night. Despite the growing number of civilian casualties, “we are not placing any limits on the way Israel uses weapons,” Singh said. “It is really only up to the Israel Defense Forces to use them and decide how they will conduct their operations.” Singh did not respond to a question about whether there were concerns within the Pentagon about how the weapons are being used, but said Secretary Lloyd Austin has regularly stressed the need for Israel to follow the laws of armed conflict and avoid civilian casualties as possible.
Gaza: Blinken, Qatar Prime Minister discussed need for further aid
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had discussed the “need to increase humanitarian assistance for Gaza” with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister. In a post on his X account, Blinken added that the United States “appreciates Qatar’s work to secure the exit of our people from Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.”
Media: Israeli raid on Khan Younis near hospital
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports Israeli shelling in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, near the hospital. Other raids were also underway in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, as well as in the north-west of Gaza city. “We are verifying the news – Palestinian sources also tell Aljazeera – according to which at least seven people were killed and many others were injured following the Israeli attack in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli army announces attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon
The Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes in Lebanon against the Shiite Hezbollah movement, an ally of Hamas. “Fighting planes recently attacked the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on the territory of Lebanon,” the army said on X (formerly Twitter). “Among the infrastructures attacked, weapons, posts and sites used by the organization were destroyed,” the army added. The increase in tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border raises fears of a regional extension of the war between Israel and Hamas. Hezbollah announced the death of one of its fighters on Monday, bringing the number of its members killed since October 7 to 47.
Israel’s ambassador to the UN pins a yellow star to his chest
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan pinned a yellow star on his chest during a Security Council meeting, assuring that he would wear it “with pride” until the Council condemns “the atrocities” of Hamas. «Some of you have learned nothing in these last 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this organization (the UN, ed.) was created”, said the ambassador, denouncing the “silence” of the Security Council on the unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamic movement of October 7. The deeply divided Council did not adopt any resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.
Israeli army, “Infiltrator killed on the border with the Strip”
The Israeli army says its troops have killed an individual suspected of illegally entering the territory of the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip. According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cited by local media, the army identified the suspect and fired on him near the settlement of Re’im, about 5 kilometers from the border with the Strip. A music festival was taking place near the Re’im kibbutz on 7 October and was attacked by Hamas militiamen.
#War #Middle #East #rocket #warning #Gaza #Strip #Israel #Hezbollah #positions #hit #Lebanon #Netanyahu #phase #war