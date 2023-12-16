DThe relatives of the Hamas hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip have called on Israel to stop fighting. “We only accept bodies,” said Noam Perry, whose father Haim Perry is still in the hands of the radical Islamic group Hamas. “We want you to stop the fighting and start negotiations,” she said at a Forum for Hostages and Missing Families event in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

“We feel like we’re playing Russian roulette,” Ruby Chen, father of a 19-year-old hostage, said Saturday. “They told us that the ground offensive would bring back the abductees,” Chen said. Since then, hostages have returned, “but not alive,” he criticized.

Hundreds of people spontaneously demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Friday evening over the killing of the hostages. Images on Israeli television showed a large crowd gathering in the center of the coastal metropolis and blocking a main road. They called on the government to work for the immediate release of the hostages from the Gaza Strip. Carrying placards, banners and posters with the names and pictures of many other hostages, the demonstrators marched towards the Israeli army headquarters. As the news site ynet reported, they poured red paint onto the street. “Your time is running out! “Bring her home now,” the people shouted.



Rules of engagement were violated

Israel's chief of staff Herzi Halevi claimed responsibility for the accidental killing of the three hostages on Saturday. “The army and I as its commander are responsible for what happened and we will do everything to prevent such cases from repeating in the future of the fighting,” he said in a statement published on the X platform on Saturday evening Video. At the same time, he made it clear that people with a white flag who wanted to surrender should not be shot at. Halevi emphasized that rules of engagement were violated when the hostages were killed.







“The three hostages did everything to make us recognize them as such – they had their shirts off so we could see they weren't wearing explosive belts, and they were holding a white flag,” Halevi admitted. The killed men came out of a building several dozen meters away from the troops, bare-chested and carrying a stick with a white piece of cloth on it. Two of the men were immediately shot by a soldier. A third man was shot and managed to escape back into the house. After he called for help in Hebrew, a commander ordered to cease fire. But when the injured man came back outside, he was also shot by another soldier.

At the same time, Halevi pointed out that the soldiers were in an active combat zone. Terrorists are active there in civilian clothing and every decision in a split second can mean the difference between life and death.

It is also currently being investigated whether there is a connection with a nearby house that had the letters SOS on it. The troops in the Gaza Strip have been reminded of the rules of engagement to avoid such tragic incidents, it said. It is still unclear whether the men were able to escape their captors or were deliberately left behind. “This is a sad and painful incident for all of us and the army bears responsibility for everything that happened,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident an “unbearable tragedy.” According to Israeli estimates, 112 people abducted from Israel are currently being held in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is also not releasing the bodies of twenty people kidnapped on October 7, Netanyahu's office said.







At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasized at a press conference in Tel Aviv that military pressure on Hamas must be maintained. This is the only way to defeat Hamas and ensure the return of all those abducted. “We are more determined than ever to continue to the end, until we destroy Hamas and bring back all of our abductees,” Netanyahu said.

Efforts to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire

Meanwhile, there were reports that the Gulf Emirate of Qatar was again mediating between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. This involves efforts to further release hostages, as the US newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” and the news portal “Axios” reported. Accordingly, the head of the Israeli secret service Mossad, David Barnea, is said to have met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Oslo to hold discussions about possible transfers of hostages and prisoners. It was also about a new ceasefire.

There has been no official confirmation of the meeting yet. According to Qatari sources, talks about a new ceasefire in the Gaza war are continuing. The Gulf emirate reiterates its ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Qatar maintains good relations with Hamas.

At the end of November, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire for the first time through the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the USA, which was briefly extended twice. During this time, Hamas released 105 hostages, including 14 German citizens, and Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Since the Hamas attack, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 240 hostages were kidnapped, there have been around 18,700 dead and more than 50,000 injured as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest Hamas figures. On the Israeli side, 104 soldiers had died by December 11th.