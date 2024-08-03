War in the Middle East, reinforcements from the US and UK: this is how Israel prepares for the attack on Tehran

Iran is ready for war: what Tehran has leaked as revenge for Haniyeh’s death is a real retaliation with the participation of many armed militias. But Israel does not want to be caught unprepared.



The Corriere della Sera explains that the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iraqi Shiite brigades, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are preparing for the retaliation. In other words, the factions of the “missile ring” created by the ayatollahs in the Middle East. A concentric attack could put the defenses of the Jewish state in difficulty.

“Hezbollah to Strike Targets Deep in Israeli-Occupied Territories”

“The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah will strike targets deep into the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the regime’s attack on Beirut,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement late on Tuesday. “Hezbollah and the Zionist regime had basically adhered to certain limits in their mutual military operations against military targets in the border areas,” the statement added, “but the Zionists’ attack on Dahieh in Beirut marked a deviation from these limits, and in response, Hezbollah will strike broader targets, not just military ones.”

West Bank, IDF: Hamas commander killed in raid in Tulkarem

The IDF, the Israeli army, says it killed the Hamas military commander of Tulkarem, in the West Bank, in an airstrike this morning, in a targeted killing that hit a vehicle and killed four others, Israeli media reported. The main victim was identified as Sheikh Haitham Balidi, the Tulkarem commander of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The Palestinian agency Wafa reported a vehicle hit from the air near Tulkarem, killing five people, but did not reveal their identities.

Pentagon Announces More Warships, Jets to Defend Israel

The United States will strengthen its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional warships and fighter jets to protect US personnel and defend Israel, amid rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said.

The aircraft carrier Roosevelt is already in the Gulf of Oman, while other units are in the Red Sea where they are defending commercial containers from Houthi attacks. While the United Kingdom is working on surveillance with satellites and U-2 spy planes. An expert has meanwhile reported the landing of a Russian «Il 76» in Tehran. Not excluding that it was carrying weapons. Then there is the anti-missile shield. Iron Dome has already destroyed many of the drones launched by Tehran in April before they reached Israeli territory. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu has had contacts with Washington and London: a series of radars collects data on threats. And transmits them to the American CAOC in Qatar.