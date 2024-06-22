Israel tried to kill a top Hamas commander: the operation resulted in a raid on the Shati refugee camp near Gaza City, which targeted Raad Saad, head of the faction’s Operations Department, one of the key figures of the deployment military in the Strip. In the military action, which also involved the nearby neighborhood of Tuffah, at least 42 people were killed – according to Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the government press office run by Hamas.

So far the IDF has not confirmed the death of the senior Hamas member nor provided information on the raids. He limited himself to announcing them in an unusual statement in which he noted that two Hamas military positions in Shati and the suburb of Tuffah had been hit.

Another episode also causes concern. The Red Cross in fact stated that its office in the humanitarian area of ​​Mawasi, in the south of the Strip, «was damaged by large caliber bullets that fell nearby. Office around which hundreds of displaced Palestinians have been camping in tents for weeks.” Immediately after the bombing – added the Red Cross – “22 bodies and 45 wounded were taken to the nearby Red Cross field hospital”. Hamas’ health ministry later reported at least 50 injured. The Red Cross also harshly condemned the incident. Denouncing that “shooting so dangerously close to humanitarian facilities puts the lives of civilians and humanitarian workers at risk.” The accusation was, however, rejected by the IDF which denied any blame for the attack. «Preliminary investigations into the raid – underlined the military spokesperson – indicate that the army did not strike. Other investigations are underway.”

Gaza, Israeli attack on Shati refugee camp, at least 42 dead



The European Union also protested. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell called for an independent investigation. «The EU – he denounced – condemns the bombings that damaged the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza and caused dozens of victims. The protection of civilians is an obligation under the Geneva Conventions. All parties in conflict – he continued – are bound to it. The International Committee of the Red Cross must be able to safely carry out all its tasks under the Geneva Conventions, including humanitarian protection, assistance to victims, access to prisoners.”

If the war in Gaza has now reached its 260th day and demonstrations for the release of the hostages and a change of government are intensifying in Israel, in the north the conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah – allies of Iran – is not decreasing in intensity, increasing the risks of a total clash. The US has reassured Israel that in such a case they are ready to support the Jewish state and provide it with all the security assistance it needs. The reassurance – according to CNN – took place during a meeting in Washington between the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and the head of the National Assembly Tzachi Hanegbi with senior US officials.

On the field, the IDF meanwhile continues its targeted attacks against Shiite militiamen. In a “targeted raid” on a car in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon – deep in Lebanon – “the terrorist Ayman Ratma, an important operative responsible for the supply of weapons for the terrorist organizations of Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya”, was killed. Even in the Territories, tension remains high. An Israeli was killed in the area of ​​the city of Qalqilya in the West Bank, while a 12-year-old Palestinian teenager died in hospital from wounds sustained a few days ago in clashes with the army near Ramallah.

