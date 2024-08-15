A senior official from one of the mediating countries reported a telephone conversation that Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abd al-Rahman Al Thani had with Iranian leaders, in which he informed them that there had been positive developments in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. “‘You should carefully consider whether it is worth it for you or Hezbollah to attack Israel precisely when there is such progress,'” the source said. Ynet reports.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed that the meeting in Doha between mediators for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will continue and resume today, the Qatari News Agency (QNA) reported. “Al-Ansari told QNA that the efforts of mediators from the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America are ongoing and that the negotiators are resolute in their commitment to move forward with efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Strip, which would facilitate the release of the “Israeli” hostages and allow the maximum amount of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,” a post on the Qatari News Agency’s X account read.
