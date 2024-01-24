The prospect of a truce for a new prisoner exchange remains distant and Gaza continues to be targeted by fire. And in the chaos of the all-out conflict with Hamas, the exasperation of the families of the Israeli hostages is mounting, as they blocked the Kerem Shalom crossing, preventing aid trucks from entering the Strip. Until their loved ones return home. Even in the Red Sea the situation is increasingly heated, because the Houthis have attempted to attack two other Western merchant ships. Rumors of an agreement in principle for a thirty-day ceasefire, spread by the international media, were denied earlier in the day by Israeli sources.

«No turning point, many distances remain, it will take a long time, because there is a continuous hardening of Hamas' positions», the version of the Jewish State. The Egyptian government engaged in mediation is the opposite. According to the Foreign Ministry in Cairo, it is “the absence of Israeli political will that prevents the achievement of any agreement”. This permanent stalemate has provoked yet another protest in Israel. In Tel Aviv and at the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Strip. Where hundreds of people blocked the passage of humanitarian convoys.

The escalating conflict in Gaza has the effect of amplifying turbulence in the region, as in the Red Sea. In the aftermath of new Anglo-American bombings against dozens of Houthi military sites in Yemen, Shiite militias have targeted two more merchant ships, the White House has announced. The target was a shipment from the American subsidiary of the Danish giant Maersk. Two missiles were intercepted by the US Navy on escort duty, another ended up in the sea. Washington is keeping a tight grip on Shiite fighters in Iraq too. The command in the Middle East announced that it had struck three facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran. In response to the series of attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria.

Here's what happened yesterday