According to videos shot by a journalist working for CNN, some parents in Gaza have resorted to writing their children’s names on their legs to help identify them in case they or the children are killed.

The videos come from the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, a district where Israeli airstrikes took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday. They show one baby and three slain children, who have their names written in Arabic on their calves. All four are seen lying on stretchers placed on the floor in a room that appears to be a morgue, which is full. It is unclear whether their parents were also killed. The journalist says the practice has become more common in recent days.

There were chaotic scenes in several Gaza hospitals following the airstrikes, with insufficient space to handle the influx of patients and overflowing morgues. Videos show that in some parts of Al Aqsa Hospital, which is overrun with patients, the injured, including children, lie in corridors on makeshift beds and mattresses.