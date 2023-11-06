“Gaza is becoming a children’s cemetery.” On the day in which the Hamas authorities announce over 10,000 deaths in the Strip, “including 4,104 minors”, the words of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres open a new clash with Israel. “Shame on you”, the Foreign Minister of the Jewish State Eli Cohen replied gruffly. «More than 30 minors, including a 9-month-old baby, but also children and teenagers who witnessed the cold-blooded killings of their parents, are being held in the Strip against their will. Hamas is the problem in Gaza – thundered Cohen on X – not Israel’s actions to eliminate this terrorist organization”.

Thus Israel dismantles Hamas bases



In the Strip cut in two by the advance of the army and the siege of Gaza City, Israel is meanwhile continuing to eliminate the leaders of Hamas, identifying and destroying the tunnels of the faction one by one, credited by various sources with having built a network of over 500 kilometers throughout the Palestinian enclave. Jamal Mussa, head of Hamas’ special security operations, was killed in raids over the last 24 hours. “In 1993 – explained the military spokesman – Mussa conducted an attack against Israeli soldiers on patrol in the Strip.”

In heavy night attacks on the north (450 in all), the army said it had caused significant damage to underground and surface infrastructure and killed the commanders who were hiding there. According to the army, these eliminations are disrupting Hamas operations. While the Islamic faction has rejected as “lies” the Israeli claims that the tunnels are built under Gaza’s hospitals and used as a stronghold for its militiamen, inviting the UN to inspect the clinics in the Strip to verify the reality of the facts .

The president of Iran: “The Israeli bombings in Gaza must be stopped, it is a genocide”





The Israeli army countered that it had identified and destroyed compounds used for rocket launches in Gaza, including one inside a mosque. Then he added that he had discovered “over 50 rockets” in another structure “used for youth activities”.

In short, the fighting continues with great intensity but even today a humanitarian corridor was opened for 4 hours along the Salah a-Din road – which cuts across the entire Strip – to allow displaced people to leave the northern part of Gaza and head to the south. An attempt to alleviate the situation, but destined to flood the southern area of ​​the enclave even further. Guterres intervened on this too and, in addition to calling for an immediate ceasefire, urged the two warring parties to respect «the obligations of international humanitarian law: this means the unconditional release of the hostages in Gaza, the stop to the use of civilians as human shields and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid” into the Strip, from food to fuel, which, however, is weighed down by Netanyahu’s veto.

A couple injured during the Hamas attack on the rave have left hospital together





Meanwhile, after four days Hamas unblocked the Rafah crossing, once again allowing foreigners and people with double passports to exit. Six ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians – sources in Cairo announced – arrived in Egypt and the patients underwent medical tests at the border before being transferred to hospitals. “As far as we are concerned – announced the head of the Farnesina Antonio Tajani – almost all Italians, except those who wanted to stay, including a couple of Red Cross operators, have left the Strip”.

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh can’t hold back tears when talking about the children killed in Gaza





If the Gaza front remains the main one, the one in the north between Israel and Lebanon – without forgetting the burning West Bank – is getting worse and worse. According to the Jewish state, around 30 rockets were fired by Hezbollah, of which 16 were claimed by Hamas. In response – after having evacuated the areas close to Lebanon – the army struck Lebanese territory. The fear that the conflict will degenerate and spread to the entire Middle East remains strong. It is no coincidence that the USA – today Biden spoke again with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting on “tactical pauses” in the fighting – announced the deployment of an Ohio-class nuclear submarine in the region. Finally, once Blinken left, CIA chief William Burns arrived in Jerusalem.

To know more

– Gaza, journey into hell

– Blinken’s pressure fails, an American nuclear submarine arrives in the Gulf

– Israel-Hamas, a month of war: the West closed in on itself does not want to see the horror

– Israel-Hamas, a month of war: for Tel Aviv it is already a long conflict, the solution is linked to Ukraine

What happened yesterday