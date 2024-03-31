Tens of thousands of people across Israel have taken to the streets to protest against the government and call for the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections. Demonstrators, who protested in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Be'er Sheva, Caesarea and other cities on Saturday – and today at a rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem – are calling for the release of hostages still held captive in Gaza after nearly six months since the start of the war and have defined Netanyahu as an “obstacle to the agreement”, promising to continue with the protest until he leaves power. According to Haaretz, one hundred thousand people protested in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem, demanding early elections and the release of the hostages: some demonstrators set up a tent city near the Israeli Parliament where they will remain until Wednesday. Other anti-government protesters blocked a major road in Jerusalem and were dispersed by police.
Meanwhile, the stalemate persists in negotiations for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. A senior Hamas official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said there had been no progress in negotiations to release the hostages. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamdan said Israel was procrastinating with its responses and not providing any commitments to the mediators.
USA: 50 thousand meals launched yesterday in the north of the Strip
US Central Command (Centcom) says it conducted “a humanitarian assistance airdrop in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday to provide essential aid to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.” In a post published on its X account, Centcom explains that the operation was carried out with “four US Air Force C-130 aircraft” which dropped the equivalent of “over 50,000 ready meals”.
WHO: 21 patients died in Israel's siege of Shifa hospital in Gaza
The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says that “21 patients have died” since the Israeli siege of Gaza's Shifa hospital began on March 18. In a post published last night on his account Many have infected wounds and are dehydrated. Only one bottle of water remains for every 15 people. Contagious diseases are spreading due to extremely unsanitary conditions. Food is extremely limited.” The director general of the WHO then returns to call for a ceasefire and urges Israel “to urgently facilitate access and a humanitarian corridor” so as to be able to “carry out the life-saving transfer of patients”.
Hezbollah: “Israeli soldiers hit on the border, there are victims”
Hezbollah claims to have caused “casualties” among Israeli forces last night by hitting an Israeli army position in Metulla, on the border with Lebanon, with artillery shells. The Arab media reported it. Eight attacks in total were carried out by the Lebanese Shiite militia against the territory of the Jewish State, according to Hezbollah itself. In the previous hours, the Iranian-backed paramilitary organization had confirmed the death of Ismail al-Zin: according to Israel, the commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit was killed in an attack by the Jewish State's air force on a car in the village of Kounine, southern Lebanon
Tour of the Spanish Prime Minister in the Middle East
The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, begins a new tour in the Middle East this Monday which will take him, until Wednesday, to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to address the conflict between Israel and Hamas with the leaders of these countries, defend a ceasefire on fire and support the two-state solution. Sanchez will meet Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman; in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) with the crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman; and in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
