Tens of thousands of people across Israel have taken to the streets to protest against the government and call for the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections. Demonstrators, who protested in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Be'er Sheva, Caesarea and other cities on Saturday – and today at a rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem – are calling for the release of hostages still held captive in Gaza after nearly six months since the start of the war and have defined Netanyahu as an “obstacle to the agreement”, promising to continue with the protest until he leaves power. According to Haaretz, one hundred thousand people protested in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem, demanding early elections and the release of the hostages: some demonstrators set up a tent city near the Israeli Parliament where they will remain until Wednesday. Other anti-government protesters blocked a major road in Jerusalem and were dispersed by police.

Meanwhile, the stalemate persists in negotiations for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. A senior Hamas official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said there had been no progress in negotiations to release the hostages. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamdan said Israel was procrastinating with its responses and not providing any commitments to the mediators.

What happened yesterday