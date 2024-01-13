New raids have hit Houthi bases in Yemen. After the US bombing of one of their radar sites at dawn on Saturday, the Yemeni rebel group promised “a strong and effective response”, of which there was a glimpse when a missile was launched from the base in the coastal city of Hodeidah towards the Red Sea. No consequences for the ships offshore, but the reaction was not long in coming: a bombing hit Hodeidah just a few hours away. A back-and-forth that keeps the world in suspense and for which the United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, expressed “serious concern” for “the increasingly precarious regional context and its negative impact on stability and security of the region.”

President Joe Biden said he had sent a message to Iran on the matter, reiterating that the operations underway for two days against the Houthis are not intended to be a declaration of war on Tehran. Meanwhile, the air attacks on the Gaza Strip continue, where the deaths, one hundred days after the start of the conflict, according to the most recent toll from the local authorities have reached 23,843. Israeli bombs hit a house in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, killing 20 people, while another 13, including 2 children, lost their lives in a raid in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where hundreds gathered of thousands of displaced Palestinian families.

“The health infrastructure and services are fragile and cannot manage the needs of 1.3 million citizens”, is the alarm raised by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which warned that “a breaking point” will soon be reached. Rafah, according to the Wall Street Journal, would also be at the center of a plan by Israel, which intends to take control of the crossing by positioning its troops along the so-called Philadelphia Corridor which separates the Gaza Strip and Egypt. The operation, which would serve to prevent Hamas from smuggling weapons, has not yet been authorized because Cairo lacks consent, held back by the fear that such a mission could challenge the existing peace treaty with Israel. Egypt, through one of its officials, has so far denied any involvement. «We are on the road to victory and we will not stop until we achieve it», is the promise launched in the meantime by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, «we will restore security in the north and no one will stop us, not The Hague, nor the Axis of Evil ». But while Netanayhu spoke to journalists, a large crowd of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv and Haifa in a procession to remember the 100 days of war and hostage imprisonment and to demand his resignation with the cry of “elections now”.

