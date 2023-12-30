There is fighting with great intensity on the streets and from the air across the entire Strip: the war between Israel and Hamas has entered its thirteenth week, with the army of the Jewish state intensifying pressure on the south day after day. Provoking the exodus of Palestinian civilians towards Rafah. However, the increasingly bloody hostilities do not stop negotiations for new humanitarian pauses. Hamas seems to have given up on the idea of ​​a total ceasefire as a condition for rescuing more hostages, but the road to an agreement still appears long. Even more so since in yet another press conference Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his mantra: “We will continue for many months, I will not give in to international pressure.”

According to the UN, at least one hundred thousand people have moved to Rafah, on the border with Egypt. And there is a daily firefight on the northern border of Israel between the army and Hezbollah militiamen. A worrying scenario for the United States, which has decided to send an emissary to Beirut to try to mediate a de-escalation. There is also the growing deterioration of the situation on the other front linked to Iran, Syria, where Israel has reportedly intensified attacks in response to missiles falling on the Golan: activists have reported nineteen pro-Tehran militiamen killed in the east of country, but according to national media, Aleppo airport in the north was also targeted in a massive air attack.

As regards the negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt on the hostages, something seems to be moving. Hamas, according to the message reported to the Israeli government by the Mossad, would be ready to negotiate an agreement for the release of 40-50 people, including women, adults and sick people, in exchange for a 20-30 day ceasefire and the release of the prisoners.

On the one hand, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are oriented towards continuing the military campaign at full capacity at least until January. On the other Benny Gantz (whom one Israeli in two would like to become prime minister) and Gadi Eisenkot, who are pushing to move to phase C, i.e. reducing the contingent in the field and entrusting surgical operations to elite units. An option also invoked by the United States.

