The agreement for the hostages is far away, while the conflict has continued for four months. “Surrendering to the delusional conditions of Hamas will lead to another massacre and a great tragedy for Israel that no one would be willing to accept,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Abu Mazen has urged the United States to intervene to prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people in the West Bank by the Israeli occupation authorities, particularly in the areas of the Jordan Valley, which are witnessing a silent and planned seizure of land by settlers and the Israeli occupation army. He also called on the United States to intervene to stop attacks by terrorist settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem. The president urged Washington to put more pressure on Israel to release funds for the eviction of the Palestinians and to allow the State of Palestine control over its international crossings so that it can fulfill its responsibilities. President Abbas reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, stating that the occupation authorities' plans to separate the Strip and reduce its territory will not be accepted or addressed, stating that Gaza falls under the responsibility of the Palestinian state.

