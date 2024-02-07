The agreement for the hostages is far away, while the conflict has continued for four months. “Surrendering to the delusional conditions of Hamas will lead to another massacre and a great tragedy for Israel that no one would be willing to accept,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference.
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Abu Mazen has urged the United States to intervene to prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people in the West Bank by the Israeli occupation authorities, particularly in the areas of the Jordan Valley, which are witnessing a silent and planned seizure of land by settlers and the Israeli occupation army. He also called on the United States to intervene to stop attacks by terrorist settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem. The president urged Washington to put more pressure on Israel to release funds for the eviction of the Palestinians and to allow the State of Palestine control over its international crossings so that it can fulfill its responsibilities. President Abbas reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, stating that the occupation authorities' plans to separate the Strip and reduce its territory will not be accepted or addressed, stating that Gaza falls under the responsibility of the Palestinian state.
To know more
Israeli attacks on Rafah and Deir al-Balah: 14 dead
The Palestinian news agency Wafa says at least 14 people died and dozens more were injured last night in shelling by Israeli planes on Rafah and Deir al-Balah, in the south and center of the Gaza Strip.
Lebanese sources: explosions at a US base in Syria
The Lebanese network 'Al Mayadeen', affiliated with Hezbollah, reported explosions heard at the American base in the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zur in Syria. The news was relaunched by the Israeli website 'Ynetnews'.
Saudi Arabia to the USA: we will not have relations with Israel until the aggression in Gaza ends and the Palestinian state is recognized
Saudi Arabia has told the United States that it will not have diplomatic relations with Israel until the “aggression” in the Gaza Strip ends and an independent Palestinian state is recognized with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. Riyadh's Foreign Ministry said this yesterday, quoted by the international media. In a separate statement, the Saudi ambassador to the UK, Khalid bin Bandar, told the BBC that Riyadh was interested in normalizing relations with Israel after the war, but that any deal must lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.
A former hostage: “If Netanyahu continues like this there will be no more hostages to free”
If Israel maintains its plan to annihilate Hamas, as Netanyahu reiterated, “there will be no more hostages to free”: this is the response of former Israeli hostages to the prime minister, quoted by CNN. “Mr Netanyahu, I turn to you: it all depends on you. You are responsible. You are the one who can. I am truly afraid that if we continue as we are doing, to destroy Hamas, there will be no more hostages to free “Adina Moshe, 72, said at a news conference. A message of criticism to Netanyahu was also addressed by the Hostages and Family Members Forum.
#War #Middle #East #Netanyahu #Surrendering #delusional #conditions #Hamas #lead #massacre
Leave a Reply