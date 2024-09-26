There are no glimmers, at least at the moment, for a truce in Lebanon. The American and French proposal for a 21-day halt in hostilitiessupported by the EU and other countries, it was rejected by Benjamin Netanyahuwhich according to Washington first accepted the ceasefire but then ordered to insist on attacks against Hezbollah positions. The result, yet another wave of raids and a new blitz aimed at Beirut, to eliminate the Shiite commander responsible for the drone attacks.

The diplomatic initiative on Lebanon accelerated after Israeli army leaders announced preparations for a land incursion. An escalation that according to Joe Biden risks leading to a large-scale conflict in the Middle East. The American president met with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to agree on a strategy. In a joint statement the two leaders called for “an agreement on the border between Israel and Lebanon that guarantees security and protection to allow civilians to return to their homes.” The plan – also signed by the United Kingdom, the EU, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Qatar – provides for a three-week ceasefire to give space to broader negotiations, including on Gaza.

But the Israeli leader, to go all the way against Hezbollah, considers a further show of strength necessary. In this direction, the IDF announced that it had conducted an exercise with a tank brigade “a few kilometers from the Lebanese border, in mountainous terrain” to “improve operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in the territory enemy on the northern front”: once again, dress rehearsals for an invasion.

In the Lebanese capital, Mohammed Surur, head of the faction’s air units, was targeted. Another top brass from the Party of God military elite, who had been sent to Yemen to train the Houthis in drone strikes. According to IDF sources, Surur was killed. The death toll in Cedar Country continued to rise. On Thursday alone, 81 people were killed, according to Lebanese authoritiesincluding an 87-year-old French citizen, in the collapse of a building. There have been over 700 victims since Monday.

