There are no glimmers, at least at the moment, for a truce in Lebanon. The American and French proposal for a 21-day halt in hostilitiessupported by the EU and other countries, it was rejected by Benjamin Netanyahuwhich according to Washington first accepted the ceasefire but then ordered to insist on attacks against Hezbollah positions. The result, yet another wave of raids and a new blitz aimed at Beirut, to eliminate the Shiite commander responsible for the drone attacks.
The diplomatic initiative on Lebanon accelerated after Israeli army leaders announced preparations for a land incursion. An escalation that according to Joe Biden risks leading to a large-scale conflict in the Middle East. The American president met with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to agree on a strategy. In a joint statement the two leaders called for “an agreement on the border between Israel and Lebanon that guarantees security and protection to allow civilians to return to their homes.” The plan – also signed by the United Kingdom, the EU, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Qatar – provides for a three-week ceasefire to give space to broader negotiations, including on Gaza.
But the Israeli leader, to go all the way against Hezbollah, considers a further show of strength necessary. In this direction, the IDF announced that it had conducted an exercise with a tank brigade “a few kilometers from the Lebanese border, in mountainous terrain” to “improve operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in the territory enemy on the northern front”: once again, dress rehearsals for an invasion.
In the Lebanese capital, Mohammed Surur, head of the faction’s air units, was targeted. Another top brass from the Party of God military elite, who had been sent to Yemen to train the Houthis in drone strikes. According to IDF sources, Surur was killed. The death toll in Cedar Country continued to rise. On Thursday alone, 81 people were killed, according to Lebanese authoritiesincluding an 87-year-old French citizen, in the collapse of a building. There have been over 700 victims since Monday.
Media Israel, Houthi missile retaliation for Srur death
The missile launched into central Israel from Yemen was in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Srur yesterday in Beirut. This was stated by Israeli media, including Jerusalem’s Post, citing Houthi information sources. The Israeli raid in Beirut targeted the head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, a source close to the Lebanese group initially reported, adding: “The Israeli attack targeted the commander of the drone unit of Hezbollah, Mohammed Srur, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is not yet clear,” he said.
Trump: “A deal with Iran? I would do it if I were president. At some point conflicts must end, the world is tired”
Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of making an agreement with Iran aimed at “ending hostilities” if he is elected president on November 5. “I would,” Trump said, without providing details at an event in New York. Journalists also asked the former president how he would prevent an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah: “It has to end one way or another,” he replied. “The world will no longer accept him at a certain point. This must all end. The whole thing is unacceptable. October 7 would never have happened with me,” added the tycoon.
Al-Arabiya: Hezbollah commander killed who managed Houthi attacks from Yemen, had returned to Lebanon only three days ago
According to the Saudi network Al-Arabiya, Muhammad Hussein Surur, the commander of the Hezbollah air unit killed today by the Israeli army in a targeted attack in Beirut, had returned to Lebanon from Yemen only three days ago, after having commanded the missile launches of the Houthis. The network published a 2016 document in which Surur is shown instructing the pro-Iranian Yemeni group on how to attack Saudi Arabia. Al-Hadath, a Saudi media outlet, previously published photos of him training Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital.
Today’s death toll in Lebanon rises to 92
Today’s death toll in Lebanon due to Israeli attacks rises to 92. This was announced by the Beirut Ministry of Health, quoted by the Israeli newspaper ‘Haaretz’
IDF, missile launched from Yemen on Tel Aviv was intercepted
Anti-missile alarms went off just before midnight in Italy throughout central Israel, including in Gush Dan, in the Yehuda plain and also in southern Sharon, due to the arrival of a missile launched from Yemen. The IDF spokesperson informed that “the missile launched from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the Arrow system. The explosions heard by the population were caused by the interception”. About two weeks ago the Houthis launched another missile in the center of the country which was “partially” intercepted. So far Israel has not responded
