IIn the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the mediating states are intensifying their efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire that could at least temporarily avert an impending Israeli ground offensive in Rafah. The Israeli war cabinet decided on Saturday evening to send a delegation to Qatar for further talks in the coming days, reported the well-connected Israeli journalist Barak Ravid from the news portal “Axios” after the meeting.

Previously, an important meeting of mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the USA, with the participation of an Israeli delegation in Paris, helped to restart the previously deadlocked negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, Israeli representatives made it clear on Saturday that there was still a long way to go before an agreement was reached.

Clashes in Israel during protests against the Netanyahu government

Thousands of people demonstrated in several Israeli cities on Saturday evening for the release of the hostages and against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to local media reports, there was chaos and violent clashes between government opponents and the police. In Tel Aviv, a group of protesters tried to block a highway. Police used water cannons and mounted officers in the city to disperse the demonstrators. It said 21 people were arrested. There were injuries. Opposition leader Jair Lapid condemned the police actions. “The violent police action this evening against demonstrators, including the families of the hostages, is dangerous, anti-democratic and must not continue,” media quoted Lapid as saying in a statement.

The USA and Great Britain are again bombing Houthi positions in Yemen

Meanwhile, US and British forces once again attacked Houthi militia positions in Yemen on Sunday night. With the support of other countries, 18 targets of the Iran-backed militia were attacked in eight locations in Yemen, the US Department of Defense announced on Saturday (local time) in Washington. The USA and Great Britain responded to the Houthis' ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The targets included underground Houthi weapons depots, missile storage facilities, drones, air defense systems and radar systems. According to their own statements, the Houthis are acting in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza and want to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip by shelling merchant ships.







Netanyahu is pushing ahead with plans for a military offensive in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to quickly get plans for a military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza underway despite the ongoing ceasefire negotiations. He announced on Saturday evening on X, formerly Twitter, that he would convene the cabinet at the beginning of the week to have the operational plan approved. The plan will also include the evacuation of civilians. The working week in Israel begins on Sunday.