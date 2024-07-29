Tensions in the Middle East continue to rise with Israel appearing increasingly determined to attack Lebanon in response to the Hezbollah missile that killed 12 children and teenagers on the Golan Heights on Saturday evening. “The State of Israel does not want and cannot keep quiet about what happened. Our response will come and it will be harsh,” thundered Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu who, two days after the deadly attack, went to Majdal Shams, on the Druze Golan Heights, where he was also contested by a group of residents shouting “murderer, go away.” For now, the Israeli reaction has been limited to a series of targeted drone strikes against field commanders of Shiite militiamen in Lebanon in an attempt, military analysts explained, to decapitate the leaders of the forces on the ground in preparation for the major attack.

Hezbollah continues to launch rockets toward Israel and prepares for the Jewish state’s response by moving precision missiles and emptying its military positions in the south. All this while European airlines – from Lufthansa to Air France – are multiplying and have canceled flights to Beirut.

