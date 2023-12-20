The mother of one of the hostages accidentally killed by Israeli soldiers speaks

“I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault”: this is the message addressed by Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam, one of the three hostages shot to death by mistake in Gaza, to the soldiers involved in the killing. «I am Yotam's mother, I wanted to tell you that I love you very much and I hug you from afar. I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, it is no one's fault except Hamas”, reads the message sent to the 17th battalion. “I ask you to take care of yourselves… because we all need you to be healthy – and don't hesitate for a second if you see a terrorist. Don't think you deliberately killed a hostage. You must take care of yourselves because it is the only way to protect us.” Yotam Haim was killed together with Samar Talalka and Alon Shamriz, after they were mistakenly mistaken for Hamas militiamen by soldiers in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, where heavy fighting has been reported for several days.