While the victims since October 7 in the Gaza Strip have now reached 20 thousand, work is underway to seek a new ceasefire and an exchange between hostages in the hands of Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. The political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyehwent to Cairo to meet the head of the Egyptian Intelligence while the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed that “very serious discussions and negotiations” are underway for a new pause in the conflict. According to some media, the proposal being worked on is that of a one-week truce in exchange for release by Hamas of 40 hostages, elderly women and men. From the United States, Secretary General Antony Blinken said that ending the war between Israel and Hamas “as quickly as possible” is a top priority for the Biden administration in the coming year. The will expressed by Washington is that of a new phase of the conflict “with less intensity” and with “targeted operations”. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, reiterated that Israel will continue the war “until victory” and anyone who thinks otherwise “is detached from reality”. “Every member of Hamas is destined to die,” she said. Stays warm too the Red Sea front where the Yemeni Houthi rebels have declared that they will strike US ships in case of attacks on Yemen. «America seeks to militarize the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, trying to transform the region into a war zone», the accusation of the rebels supported by Iran. Finally, there is great anticipation for the United Nations Security Council vote on the resolution for ceasefire in Gaza. The vote, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed several times in an attempt to buy time to avoid a new veto from the United States. Washington reiterated that it wanted the text to explicitly condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas last October 7th.
“I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault”: this is the message addressed by Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam, one of the three hostages shot to death by mistake in Gaza, to the soldiers involved in the killing. «I am Yotam's mother, I wanted to tell you that I love you very much and I hug you from afar. I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, it is no one's fault except Hamas”, reads the message sent to the 17th battalion. “I ask you to take care of yourselves… because we all need you to be healthy – and don't hesitate for a second if you see a terrorist. Don't think you deliberately killed a hostage. You must take care of yourselves because it is the only way to protect us.” Yotam Haim was killed together with Samar Talalka and Alon Shamriz, after they were mistakenly mistaken for Hamas militiamen by soldiers in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, where heavy fighting has been reported for several days.
UN: IDF summary execution of 11 Palestinians reported
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) said it had received “disturbing” information that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had summarily killed at least 11 Palestinian men in front of their family members in Gaza. A UNHCR report cited by international media states that the killings occurred two days ago in the Al Remal neighborhood of Gaza City, “in the wake of previous allegations regarding the deliberate attack and killing of civilians by Israeli forces.” IDF soldiers reportedly surrounded and raided a building where several families had taken refuge that night. According to witness accounts, Israeli troops “separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 men, mostly in their 20s and 30s, in front of their family members,” the report said. UNHCR said it had confirmed the killings in the buildings, although details and circumstances were still being verified. The UN agency warned that these accusations “raise the alarm about the possible commission of a war crime” and asked the Israeli authorities to immediately open an independent investigation.
Israel: 19 guards investigated for the beating to death of a Palestinian prisoner
Israeli police said 19 prison guards were questioned in connection with the alleged beating to death of a prisoner last month. In a statement, police said investigators had questioned guards about a suspected “violent incident” at a prison in southern Israel and that the guards had been released from custody under conditions. According to Jewish media reports, several officers are suspected of entering Tair Abu Asab's cell in Ketziot prison and beating him, a few hours before the prison service announced his death on November 19. The prison service initially said the circumstances of the man's death were being investigated. Abu Asab, a member of the Fatah movement, had been in prison since 2005 on charges of attempted murder in connection with a terrorist attack.
IDF: Hamas leaders' neighborhood in Gaza City captured
The Israeli army has completed the conquest of the Hamas “leaders' quarter” in the center of Gaza City. This was reported by IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, specifying that the area includes a network of intricate tunnels that connect apartments, offices and hideouts used by important military and political exponents of the Islamic Movement, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif . «So – he added – we have finished unmasking the underground terrorist city of Hamas in the north: we will dismantle it and target their strategic infrastructures». The same fate will also strike the “underground hideouts of Hamas leaders in Khan Yunis”, assured Hagari.
Hamas: the death toll from Israel's raids on Rafah rises to 12
The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said at least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in yesterday's Israeli bombing of Rafah, in the south of the Strip on the border with Egypt. «Twelve martyrs and dozens of injured people, including women and children, were recovered under the rubble when a house and a mosque were targeted a hundred meters from the Kuwaiti hospital», reads a statement released by the media locals. A previous toll spoke of at least four dead, dozens injured and some missing. The most intense fighting between Hamas militiamen and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was concentrated yesterday in the areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis, with repeated air raids.
Israel: Troops are intensifying fighting in Gaza
«The Israeli armed forces are intensifying fighting» in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, specifying that the objective “is to provide security along the border” to “guarantee a new security situation for Israeli residents when the time comes for their return” in the communities near the Strip. «Ground operations will continue, air strikes will persist in designated areas of Gaza. We are also busy in Rafah. We will continue to pursue the leadership of Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip,” he assured.
Sirens sound in northern Israel, on the border with Lebanon
Sirens rang out in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon: the city of Kiryat Shmona and a number of nearby communities were targeted.
UN: 66% of jobs lost in Gaza
Since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, which began on October 7, 66 percent of employed people in Gaza have lost their jobs. Approximately 192 thousand jobs have been lost in ten weeks. This was reported by the UN, which cites data from the central statistics office of the Palestinian Authority.
General of Israel: new phase of the war, also in new areas
The head of the Israeli Army (IDF) Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, says that the army is in “another significant phase of the offensive, in new areas”. «This offensive will continue and continue to move forward. It will continue with the pressure against the enemy on the surface and underground. We will continue to advance here and in other areas where we have not yet maneuvered”, he said speaking to the soldiers of the 98th division in Khan Yunis (Gaza), as shown in an IDF video.
