Syrian media reports that air defenses are active over the capital Damascus, amid an apparent Israeli airstrike. He reports it The Times of Israelciting the Syrian news agency SANA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled a war cabinet meeting that was due to take place this evening to discuss Israel's plan for who will rule Gaza after the war. The Israeli prime minister's decision was reportedly influenced by his far-right coalition partners, who rejected any discussion of governing the Palestinian Authority in Gaza. Hezbollah has defined the US-led Western maritime alliance, of which Italy is also part, as a “coalition of evil”.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem denounces a “massive and coordinated attack against bishops, priests, deacons, seminarians and other members of the community carried out by provocateurs with impunity”. They reported serious injuries.

Men but also women and at least two children were allegedly detained and stripped by the Israeli Defense Forces in a stadium in northern Gaza: these are the images shown in a video from the Strip commented on by CNN. Meanwhile, Judith Weinstein Haggai, who at 70 was the oldest hostage still in the hands of Hamas, has died.

