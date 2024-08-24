Conflicting signs and strong fears marked the eve of the Cairo summit to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza after 323 days of war. With the Islamist group’s negotiating team arriving in the Egyptian capital, while declaring that it will not take part in indirect talks, and the surprise visit to the Middle East by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown. A tactical presence that sends a message of unity with Arab allies to Iran and Hezbollah, in case they decide to attack Israel. An eventuality that Jerusalem’s military intelligence is taking practically for granted.

In particular, as reported by Israeli news channels at the beginning, we can expect within a few days, regardless of how the talks go, a very powerful offensive by the militias of the party of God. Certainly much more intense than the thousands of rockets launched in recent days on northern Israel and which could now also target Haifa or Tel Aviv.

